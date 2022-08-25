How a Bettor Turned $5 Into $3,155 With a Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a massive win on Tuesday, correctly picking nine different bets in the Yankees-Mets game for a Same Game Parlay that paid out $3,155 off a $5 bet.

The parlay included:

Frankie Montas Hits Allowed 4+

Aaron Judge Stolen Bases 1+

Yankees Total Runs Over 2.5

Player to Get a Hit - Gleyber Torres

Player to Get a Hit - Starling Marte

Yankees run line -1.5

Total Runs Under 9.5

Player to Get a Hit - Aaron Judge

Player to Get a Hit - Pete Alonso

It was an unusual bet given it included several overs on various hitting markets while also needing the under on total runs for the game. But, the game basically wound up threading the needle to perfection.

The Yankees won 4-2 while Starling Marte and Pete Alonso accounted for the majority of the Mets’ offense. The parlay got off to a quick start, with a Marte single in the top of the first, but not much else happened for a few innings after that.

Aaron Judge finally broke the tie in the bottom of the fourth with an outrageously long shot to left, his MLB-leading 48th home run of the season.

AARON JUDGE 453 FOOT BOMB pic.twitter.com/DoFlvaV7K9 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 24, 2022

An Oswaldo Cabrera bases-loaded walk put the Yankees up 2-0 later in the frame. The Mets came back to cut the deficit to 2-1 in the top of the fifth, but the rally pushed Yankees starter Frankie Montas over four hits allowed. Through the halfway point in the game, the parlay was about halfway home:

Frankie Montas Hits Allowed 4+ ✅

Aaron Judge Stolen Bases 1+

NY Yankees Total Runs Over 2.5

Player to Get a Hit - Gleyber Torres ✅

Player to Get a Hit - Starling Marte ✅

NY Yankees run line -1.5

Total Runs Under 9.5

Player to Get a Hit - Aaron Judge ✅

Player to Get a Hit - Pete Alonso

Alonso finally picked up a hit in the top of the sixth. Although, he came around to score, tying the game at 2-2 (putting the -1.5 run line further in jeopardy). It was a wild play that arguably shouldn’t have led to a run:

What in the what...



This series is not disappointing and it's tied up now in the Bronx thanks to this McNeil double! pic.twitter.com/HCBdvDKXIk — Just Baseball (@JustBBMedia) August 24, 2022

Heading into the seventh, it was a 2-2 game. All that was left for the prop bets was an Aaron Judge stolen base, but the bettor still needed the Yankees to win by at least two runs with the game staying under 9.5 total runs.

The bottom of the seventh proved to be a spectacular frame for this parlay, as the Yankees rallied with a handful of base hits, culminating with a Judge single that gave them a 4-2 lead. With runners on the corners and two out, Judge then stole second (his 14th steal of the season), making for green checkmarks across the board if the game could end where it was.

The drama of this game continued from there, though, as the Mets began the eighth with a Francisco Lindor walk and Pete Alonso single. Fortunately for the Yankees (and this bettor), they were able to keep the Mets off the board. Reliever Clarke Schmidt induced a 6-4-3 double play off the bat of Daniel Vogelbach and escaped the jam. The Yankees then went down quietly in the bottom of the eighth, meaning that the Mets would just need to have a scoreless top 9 for the parlay to win.

Schmidt remained in the game and quickly retired both Mark Canha and Brett Baty, but it began to fall apart from there. Schmidt walked Tyler Naquin, allowed an infield single to Brandon Nimmo then subsequently walked Marte to load the bases. The Yankees went to their bullpen and summoned Wandy Peralta, needing one final out to secure the victory:

Wandy gets Lindor to fly out to center with the bases loaded! Yankees WIN 4-2! #RepBX pic.twitter.com/GgeivbGk5D — Pinstripe Strong (@PinstripeStrong) August 24, 2022

Frankie Montas Hits Allowed 4+ ✅

Aaron Judge Stolen Bases 1+ ✅

NY Yankees Total Runs Over 2.5 ✅

Player to Get a Hit - Gleyber Torres ✅

Player to Get a Hit - Starling Marte ✅

NY Yankees run line -1.5 ✅

Total Runs Under 9.5 ✅

Player to Get a Hit - Aaron Judge ✅

Player to Get a Hit - Pete Alonso ✅

The Yankees completed the two-game sweep of the Mets with their second consecutive 4-2 victory while this DraftKings Sportsbook bettor won his Same Game Parlay in dramatic fashion for $3,155 off just a $5 wager.

Aaron Judge had cooled off with a nine-game home run drought, but after homering in back-to-back games in the Subway Series his quest for a historic season has been somewhat reignited. Judge needs 14 more home runs to reach 62 and eclipse the American League record. Judge has also moved well ahead of Shohei Ohtani and is the very clear favorite to win AL MVP at this stage of the season.

The Yankees had been struggling as a team in recent games as well and their division lead has fallen to just seven and eight games over the Rays and Blue Jays respectively, so the wins over the Mets were key in keeping a comfortable distance in the AL East. The Mets, on the other hand, are now just 1.5 games ahead of the surging Atlanta Braves. Both teams are still among the World Series favorites though, with the Yankees at +450 and the Mets at +550.

