NFL Odds and Lines NFC West Division: DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Preview

Football season is upon us, which means it’s time to start previewing some NFL odds from a DraftKings Sportsbook perspective. Below, I’ll break down the futures market for the four teams in the NFC South.

Super Bowl Odds: +1600

NFC Conference Odds: +750

NFC West Division Odds: +150

Team Total: 10

To Make Playoffs: -225

Week 1 Odds: -7 (at CHI)

MVP: Trey Lance (+4000), Deebo Samuel (+6000)

OPOY: Deebo Samuel (+1000)

DPOY: Nick Bosa (+1500)

ROY: Tyrion Davis-Price (+5000)

DROY: Drake Jackson (+3000)

COY: Kyle Shanahan (+2000)

Trey Lance will start after sitting his rookie season, and the DraftKings Sportsbook is bullish on the 49ers being a double-digit win team — and I agree. The 49ers were one game away from the Superbowl last season after winning 10 games in the regular season and beating their opponents by a total of 62 points. Their defense ranked seventh in Defensive DVOA and fifth in weighted DVOA. They have a solid shot of winning this division with an average strength of schedule ranking (13th-easiest), which is easier than their division counterparts the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals, who rank inside the top 10 in toughest strength of schedule this season.

Super Bowl Odds: +15000

NFC Conference Odds: +8000

NFC West Division Odds: +2000

Team Total: 5.5

To Make Playoffs: +500

Week 1 Odds: +6 (vs. DEN)

MVP: DK Metcalf (+20000)

OPOY: Tyler Lockett (+10000), DK Metcalf (+10000), Rashaad Penny (+10000)

DPOY: Jamal Adams (+7000)

OROY: Kenneth Walker II (+1600)

DROY: Boye Mafe (+5000)

CPOY: Drew Lock (+4000)

COY: Pete Carrol (+5000)

Russell Wilson is no longer in Seattle. This is the first time the 12th-Man will be without Wilson since 2012. They lost Bobby Wagner, another team leader and All-Pro linebacker, to the Los Angeles Rams this offseason. The Seahawks haven’t addressed their glaring need at the QB position and will be rolling out Geno Smith or Drew Lock as their starting signal-caller this season. Lock and Smith are massive downgrades from Wilson, and the Seahawks barely beat teams last year, averaging a +1.7 margin of victory. Seattle was 9-8 ATS last season, and I can’t see them going over their win total.

Super Bowl Odds: +1200

NFC Conference Odds: +550

NFC West Division Odds: +130

Team Total: 10.5

To Make Playoffs: -250

Week 1 Odds: +2.5 (vs. BUF)

MVP: Matthew Stafford (+1600), Cooper Kupp (+6000)

OPOY: Cooper Kupp (+1200), Cam Akers (+8000), Allen Robinson (+10000)

DPOY: Aaron Donald (+750)

OROY: Kyren Williams (+4000)

DROY: none

CPOY: Cam Akers (+3500), Allen Robinson (+2500)

COY: Sean McVay (+2500)

The defending NFC West Division and Super Bowl Champions are the favorites to win the division (again) and fifth in odds to repeat as the champions. Question marks are swirling around a few key positions: the health of Matthew Stafford’s elbow, Odell Beckham Jr.’s future and how well they’ll do without Robert Woods. Allen Robinson was acquired in free agency this offseason, and so was All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner to lessen the sting of Von Miller going to Buffalo. That said, the Rams are still one of the best teams in the NFC. Last season, they went 12-5 and outdid their opponents on the scoreboard by +88 points. Even though they’ll return most of their offense, I’m not running to the digital window to place any Rams futures. They were 8-9 ATS last season and have worthy competition within their division in the San Francisco 49ers, who beat them twice in the regular season.

Super Bowl Odds: +4000

NFC Conference Odds: +2000

NFC West Division Odds: +400

Team Total: 8.5

To Make Playoffs: +125

Week 1 Odds: +3.5 (vs. KC)

MVP: Kyler Murray (+2000)

OPOY: Marquise Brown (+8000)

DPOY: Budda Baker (+8000), JJ Watt (+10000), Isaiah Simmons (+10000)

OROY: Trey McBride (+7500)

DROY: Cameron Thomas (+6500)

CPOY: JJ Watt (+5000)

COY: Kliff Kingsbury (+2800)

The Arizona Cardinals will be without DeAndre Hopkins for the first six games, and Chandler Jones is with the Las Vegas Raiders. They also lost Christian Kirk and Chase Edmonds to free agency, so the offense will look very different come Week 1. The Cards will heavily rely on Rondale Moore and Marquise Brown, the latter acquired on Draft Night. What’s worrisome is how this offense will operate without Hopkins. Last season, Arizona went 1-4 without ‘Nuk.’ Even after a 7-0 start last year, the Cardinals failed to produce down the stretch, winning only four games after Week 7 and losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs by 20-plus points. It’ll be hard to trust them for any futures before the season starts.

