PGA TOUR Golf Power Rankings: Sungjae Im is Best at Final Stop of the Regular Season

The last regular season stop before the FedEx Cup (FEC) Playoffs should be fun as we head to Sedgefield CC in Greensboro, NC, for the Wyndham Championship. The field consists of top golfers like Will Zalatoris and Sungjae Im along with past FedEx Cup Champion Billy Horschel. Others in the field who’ve done well here are Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim, Kevin Kisner and Mr. Wyndham himself, Webb Simpson.

Even though Simpson is first in strokes gained total here since 2017, Sungjae Im gets top honors. Yes, Zalatoris is the highest-ranked golfer in the field, but if this is going to be a Bermuda putting contest, Im gets the nod as the number one. Two top-10 finishes in his previous three starts here and accurate off the tee - Sungjae fits the mold of who plays well at Sedgefield CC and what we’ve seen from past winners on the PGA TOUR this season.

Simpson has been stellar at Sedgefield CC, making it a fool’s errand to rank him outside the top 5 this week. Another player who we should have high in our collective rankings is Brian Harman. Harman ranks just outside the top-25 in par 4 efficiency on holes from 400 to 450 yards over the previous dozen rounds and has been solid on Bermuda greens across the last 24 rounds. A handful of top finishes here and five top-10s this season should have him feeling fantastic this week.

A golfer I’m a little worried about for the week is Taylor Pendrith. He was terrific in all facets last week, but the pressure got to him on Sunday, and the shots he made Thursday through Saturday weren’t coming together on Sunday. His Bermuda putting is also shaky, ranking 83rd in the field and 124th in three-putt avoidance over the last 24 rounds.

Other golfers who could perform above expectation are Denny McCarthy, Corey Conners, Adam Svensson, Mark Hubbard and Cameron Champ. McCarthy is the best putter in the field over the previous 24 rounds, Svensson has five top 25s in his last six starts, Hubbard has been scoring a bunch over his last few tournaments and Champ has been quietly playing great golf tee-to-green with back-to-back top 20s.

PGA TOUR Power Rankings RANK GOLFER PRE-TOURNAMENT ODDS RANK GOLFER PRE-TOURNAMENT ODDS 1 Sungjae Im +1400 2 Shane Lowry +1200 3 Webb Simpson +2000 4 Will Zalatoris +1200 5 Corey Conners +2500 6 Billy Horschel +1400 7 Si Woo Kim +2500 8 Russell Henley +2500 9 Brian Harman +4000 10 Denny McCarthy +3000 11 Adam Scott +2500 12 Kevin Kisner +4000 13 Harold Varner III +2800 14 Joohyung Kim +3000 15 Adam Svensson +7000 16 Cameron Champ +8000 17 Keith Mitchell +4000 18 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +3000 19 Tyrell Hatton +3000 20 Sebastian Munoz +4500 21 Aaron Wise +4000 22 Taylor Pendrith +4000 23 C.T. Pan +8000 24 Justin Rose +4000 25 J.T. Poston +4500

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

