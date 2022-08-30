NFL Odds and Lines AFC North Division: DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Preview

Football season is upon us, which means it’s time to start previewing some NFL odds from a DraftKings Sportsbook perspective. Below, I’ll break down the futures market for the four teams in the NFC North.

Baltimore Ravens

Super Bowl Odds: +2000

AFC Conference Odds: +900

AFC North Division Odds: +140

Team Total: 9.5

To Make Playoffs: -165

Week 1 Odds: -7 (at NYJ)

MVP: Lamar Jackson (+2000)

DROY: Kyle Hamilton (+800)

OPOY: Lamar Jackson (+2200), Mark Andrews (+7000), Rashod Bateman (+15000)

DPOY: Marlon Humphrey (+6500), Marcus Peters (+7000), Odafe Oweh (+8000), Calais Campbell (+10000)

CPOY: J.K. Dobbins (+1400), Marcus Peters (+5000)

COY: John Harbaugh (+2500)

A myriad of injuries plagued the Ravens last season, but they still finished with an 8-9 record and ranked 16th overall in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. With critical injuries to their defense, they unsurprisingly ranked 23rd in team defense, giving up the ninth-most yards per game. Still, they had the league’s best tight end in Mark Andrews last season and are getting back key offensive players in J.K. Dobbins and Ronnie Stanley. Lamar Jackson can still change the momentum of a game, and their division odds present some value. Last season, they were 8-9 ATS overall and 2-4 ATS in the division. Getting them at plus money to win the division presents some value if they can stay healthy.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl Odds: +9000

AFC Conference Odds: +5000

AFC North Division Odds: +1000

Team Total: 7.5

To Make Playoffs: +350

Week 1 Odds: +6.5 (at CIN)

MVP: Mitchell Trubisky (+8000), Najee Harris (+15000), Kenny Pickett (+15000)

OROY: Kenny Pickett (+900), George Pickens (+1000)

DROY: DeMarvin Leal (+6500)

OPOY: Najee Harris (+6000)

DPOY: T.J. Watt (+700), Minkah Fitzpatrick (+6500)

CPOY: Mitch Trubisky (+1200)

COY: Mike Tomlin (+3000)

How will new offensive coordinator Matt Canada and new quarterback(s) Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett work this season? Mike Tomlin has 15 straight winning records as a head coach, and this year will test that streak more than previous seasons. A lot of preseason steam is on the under 7.5 win total (-120) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles being among Pittsburgh’s non-division opponents this season. Their defense will keep them in games, much like last season, which resulted in a 4-2 ATS division record. Still, it’ll be tough relying on a new offensive regime to get clicking in their first season, so staying away from the Steel City when it comes to betting is the prudent play.

Cincinnati Bengals

Super Bowl Odds: +2200

AFC Conference Odds: +1100

AFC North Division Odds: +170

Team Total: 10

To Make Playoffs: -130

Week 1 Odds: -6.5 (v. PIT)

MVP: Joe Burrow (+1200), Ja’Marr Chase (+10000)

OROY: N/A

DROY: Daxton Hill (+3500)

OPOY: Joe Burrow (+2500), Ja’Marr Chase (+3000), Joe Mixon (+6000)

DPOY: Sam Hubbard (+15000)

CPOY: N/A

COY: Zac Taylor (+2500)

Some think the reigning AFC Champions should be the favorite in the division, but they’re not. Repeating any championship run is rare, but the Bengals are looking to buck these trends, and in 2021, they went 10-7 straight up in the regular season, 5-1 ATS in the division, and 14-7 ATS overall. The Bengals are bringing back most of last season’s offense and signed critical pieces in the offseason on the offensive line in La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Ted Karras, to protect their franchise QB.

Cleveland Browns

Super Bowl Odds: +5000

AFC Conference Odds: +2200

AFC North Division Odds: +380

Team Total: 8.5

To Make Playoffs: +175

Week 1 Odds: +2 (at CAR)

MVP: Deshaun Watson (+8000), Nick Chubb (+10000)

OROY: David Bell (+2500)

DROY: Martin Emerson (+10000)

OPOY: Nick Chubb (+2000)

DPOY: Myles Garrett (+700)

CPOY: Deshaun Watson (+5000)

COY: Kevin Stefanski (+2200)

The dust never settles in Cleveland, but we should pack our bags and get out of the storm even if it has. It’s been another busy offseason with trading Baker Mayfield, the Deshaun Watson news and Kareem Hunt requesting a trade earlier this summer. Watson will be out for most of the season, and it’ll be up to Jacoby Brissett to buoy this offense and make them competitive. Like the Steelers, the Browns will have to rely on their defense to win them games early and often. Last season, they ranked fifth in overall defense on Pro Football Focus and held the fifth-best passing defense, allowing only 202.3 yards/game. The Browns were 7-10 ATS overall and dead-last in their division ATS with a 1-5 record.

