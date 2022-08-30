How a Bettor Turned $10 Into $1,810 With a Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a massive win on Monday, correctly picking three home run bets in the Yankees-Angels game for a Same Game Parlay that paid out $1,810 off a $10 bet.

The parlay included:

Shohei Ohtani to hit a HR

Anthony Rizzo to hit a HR

Luis Rengifo to hit a HR

The Angels defeated the Yankees 4-3 on Monday night, a game that was full of home runs — six of the game’s seven runs were plated by five long balls. The players listed above (Ohtani, Rizzo and Rengifo) all homered in the game, as did Aaron Judge and Mike Ford. Judge wasn’t part of the parlay, but his blast to center was his 50th this season.

Earlier in the game, the Angels grabbed a 1-0 in the second inning with Rengifo’s 11th homer of the season. Rengifo hasn’t been much of a power hitter at the MLB level, boasting only 19 home runs over three-plus seasons going into the 2022 All-Star break, but he’s now hit six in the second half of this season.

The Yankees tied the game in the top of the third on a DJ LeMahieu sacrifice fly before taking the lead in the 4th with an Anthony Rizzo home run. It was Rizzo’s 29th of the season and an important one for the Yankees, but also an important one for this DraftKings Sportsbook bettor, as it completed the second leg of his three-leg parlay.

#29 for Anthony Rizzo! pic.twitter.com/3oEk7x8ivk — Action Network MLB (@ActionNetMLB) August 30, 2022

The Angels tied the game in the bottom of the inning with Mike Ford’s first homer of the year, but this bettor still needed one from Ohtani to complete the long-odds parlay.

Shohei Ohtani to hit a HR

Anthony Rizzo to hit a HR ✅

Luis Rengifo to hit a HR ✅

Ohtani got his next chance in the following inning, coming to the plate with a runner on first and two outs with the game still tied 2-2...

It was the 29th of the season for Ohtani and the deciding swing for this bettor, as well as the Angels. The parlay needed just five innings to be victorious, and the Angels wound up needing just those four runs, as they ultimately were able to hold on to a 4-3 victory.

Despite the strong showing from Ohtani, it still appears as though Judge will be crowned AL MVP when the season comes to a close. Ohtani has had an excellent season both as a hitter and on the mound, but Judge is on a historic power-hitting pace and still has a chance to break the AL record of 61 home runs in a season.

As for the Yankees, the struggles continue, though they still remain distinct favorites in the AL East. The Yankees once led the division by 15 games and have been on an extended losing skid for well over a month, but they still hold seven and eight game leads over the Rays and Blue Jays, respectively. The lead has narrowed quite a bit, but the Yankees’ chances of winning the AL East still look good at -2000.

