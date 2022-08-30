U.S. Open Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for August 31

The first two days of the U.S. Open have been baffling for the top seeds. We’ve seen multiple upsets, with an already-decimated field losing many players who were expected to be contenders.

The strategy I successfully employed throughout the first three 2022 Grand Slams is simply not working right now. That doesn’t mean I’m completely tossing it aside, but it’s time to mix things up. I’ve picked out three bets I see the most value in on DraftKings Sportsbook for Day 3 of the tournament.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Jack Draper

We’re done picking the under on these game totals for now. Instead, I’m pivoting exactly 180 degrees and highlighting a match that I expect to go at least four sets.

Auger-Aliassime vs. Draper should be extremely entertaining. The 22-year-old Canadian boasts the No. 6 seed in the tournament, but his hardcourt record is shaky and Draper is in excellent form. I could see either of these guys moving on and making a deep run in New York City, and their match should reflect that high level of competition.

If you’re looking for a little more value, taking Draper to win outright at +220 is pretty enticing. For my official pick, we’re playing it relatively safe.

The story of the 2022 U.S. Open has been tight matches across the board, and I expect that trend to continue here.

Serena Williams vs. Anett Kontaveit

This is my first pick on the women’s side of the tournament, and it’s only right that I’m highlighting the greatest to ever do it.

Unfortunately for Serena and all of her fans, this will likely be the last match of her career. Kontaveit is the No. 2 seed for a reason, and she is more than capable of winning it all this year.

That being said, it’s fair to assume we’ll see at least some Serena magic in this contest. Giving her a 4.5-game cushion seems reasonable, especially if Williams is able to steal a set from Kontaveit.

The entire tennis world will be tuned in Wednesday evening to see if Serena can pull off the major upset in front of her home crowd.

Matteo Berrettini vs. Hugo Grenier

This is an example of me picking my spot with a strategy I employed earlier this year. In case you’re new to these articles, I have found consistent success in picking heavy favorites to hold opponents under their game totals.

While I’ve been unlucky with these types of picks in the early stages of the U.S. Open, 13.5 games just feels way too high for Grenier.

Berrettini enters this match in solid form, which should be more than enough to handle his opponent with ease. The 26-year-old currently checks in with the fifth-best odds to win the tournament on DraftKings Sportsbook, demonstrating the high expectations most have for him in a relatively shallow field.

Grenier could win a set and still fail to hit the over on this game total, which makes me confident in the pick despite recent issues with this type of prop.

