FedEx St. Jude Championship Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The first installment of the FedExCup Playoffs starts with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. The last three winners at this course when this tournament was a WGC event are Abraham Ancer, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas. The past five winners of the first leg of the playoffs (and their odds) are Tony Finau (+5000), Dustin Johnson (+1800), Patrick Reed (+5000), Bryson DeChambeau (+6600) and Dustin Johnson (+1400) again in 2017.

For a full course preview, key statistics breakdown and additional players to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook, refer to the DraftKings Preview on DraftKings Playbook. Here are the bets we should be considering this week.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

While Cameron Young (+2800) and Collin Morikawa (+3000) are tempting, we should consider the two-time winner (Charles Schwab, Valspar Championship) this season, who’s deeper in odds and plays well on other challenging tracks in similar conditions down on the Florida Swing. Over his previous 24 rounds, Burns is 23rd in ball striking, 10th in par 4 scoring on holes 450 to 500 yards, eighth in approach and fifth in putting. A 4th at the RBC Canadian came from a stellar performance tee to green, where he gained 11.4 strokes even when losing half a stroke off the tee.

Homa is averaging +5.1 strokes tee to green over his last five tournaments. All three of his victories have come in difficult events, and his ability to keep the ship steady all four days will pay dividends at TPC Southwind. His previous two Major finishes at The Open Championship (MC) and the U.S. Open (47th) aren’t ideal. Still, a 5th at The Memorial, 13th at THE PLAYERS, 17th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a win at the Wells Fargo this season when it was at TPC Potomac are valuable finishes when measuring how well he could play here. Top 10 in par 4 scoring between 450 to 500 yards, eighth in putting and 29th in tee-to-green are beautiful numbers coming into this week.

Conners had another fantastic week tee to green, ranking fifth at Sedgefield CC and first over the weekend, but lost just under three strokes putting for the tournament. 13th at the Memorial, 26th at THE PLAYERS, 11th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and gaining an average of 8.4 strokes tee to green in his last three measured events put him on track to play well. Hopefully, he can putt relatively even with one week of experience on Champion Bermuda.

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.