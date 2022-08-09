NFL Preseason Week 1 Best Bets: Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

As we anxiously await the start of the real football season, things are about to pickup a bit with the first full week of preseason games. We got a small taste of the action with the Hall of Fame Game, but now a full slate of preseason games is on tap throughout the weekend. Let’s take a look at a couple of spots that standout to me on DraftKings Sportsbook. Obviously, betting preseason can be a little tougher, so we’ll be keeping these plays smaller.

Almost all of my football futures and week-to-week plays will be posted in article form, but as always follow along on Twitter, as some will just be posted here — @julianedlow.

The preseason GOAT Baltimore Ravens take the field at home on Thursday night in search of their 21st consecutive meaningless victory. That’s five preseasons without a loss for John Harbaugh, who takes these dress rehearsals as a very serious chance to prepare his team for the real games. During this 20-game preseason win streak, Baltimore is a remarkable 18-1-1 ATS, so they’ve also been covering numbers that have adjusted to the dominance this team shows in preseason games.

The 2021 Ravens wound up winning their three preseason contests by a combined 54 points, and part of the reason was the terrific play of backup QB Tyler Huntley. Huntley has looked good in regular season action behind Lamar Jackson, and should get more extended preseason chances against a lesser Tennessee QB room. Not much of the analysis goes into the Titans here, just backing the team that seems to care more about these games.

We’re going to completely reverse course when it comes to coaches that care about setting the tone in preseason. Brandon Staley, and even more notably, Sean McVay just want to take these games and run the clock out without showing anything to the opponent and without getting anyone hurt.

In the 2021 preseason, the Chargers game totals averaged 23.7, with a team total average of just 7.7 points per game. Meanwhile, the Rams 2021 preseason saw an average of 27 points per game with a team total average of 11.3 points per game. Those team totals combine for an average of 19 points, which conveniently enough, was the exact total when these two teams met in Week 1 of the preseason last year — a 13-6 victory for the Chargers. I’m looking for another snooze-fest in that range this season.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.