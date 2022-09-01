U.S. Open Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for September 1

Round 2 of the U.S. Open is finishing up today, and the tournament continues to be nearly impossible to read from a betting standpoint. Top seeds are dropping like flies, and almost every match is tight.

Today’s article is going to be a little different. I appeared on The Sweat for DraftKings this morning to break down two bets I see the most value in on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s action in New York City. During the segment, we also looked ahead to potential winners on both the men’s and women’s side of the tournament. All three clips will be included for you to watch below.

DraftKings users can get in on the action by betting on DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DK Sportsbook app.

Cristina Bucsa vs. Danielle Collins

Danielle Collins is coming off a tough first-round match against Naomi Osaka, and the No. 19 seed has struggled in recent months. Meanwhile, Bucsa has proven herself a worthy competitor on hard courts, entering this match in much better form than her opponent.

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DK Sportsbook app.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Federico Coria

I’m not honestly sure why this number is so low for Coria. The 30-year-old won his first match of the tournament convincingly in straight sets, and Alcaraz lost five games in both of his first two sets against Sebastian Baez before he retired. As long as Coria keeps this contest relatively competitive, he should win more than eight games.

Picking a Winner?

Who stands out on both the men’s and women’s side as a potential winner at this point in the tournament? Find out here:

Bonus Bet: Hubert Hurkacz vs Ilya Ivashka

It wouldn’t be one of my picks articles without this type of prop making an appearance. Taking the game total under for a heavy favorite’s opponent has not been nearly as successful as I wanted in this tournament.

That being said, there’s a lot to like about this number for Ivashka against a far superior Hurkacz. Hubert has had a considerably stronger hardcourt campaign than his opponent, boasting an 18-8 record compared to Ivashka’s 6-5 season.

Not only is Hurkacz better on hard courts, but he also enters this match in much better form than Ivashka. The No. 8 seed should advance to the third round in effective fashion.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.