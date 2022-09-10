U.S. Open Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for the Men’s and Women’s Finals

After a couple long weeks, we’re finally down to two on both the men’s and women’s side of the U.S. Open. Today, I’m breaking down one bet I see the most value in from each final on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Iga Swiatek vs. Ons Jabeur

Both of these players have battled quite a bit to get to this point. The difference is, Jabeur has played close to her A-game, and Swiatek has been operating around her B-to-C level.

That tells us everything we need to know about the talent disparity heading into the U.S. Open final. Jabeur is a fantastic player, but Iga is an unstoppable force when she’s in form.

Similar to one of my articles from a prior round, my logic behind this pick is simple:

When you can get Swiatek straight-up at less than -200, you take it. Those opportunities are few and far between.

I expect the 21-year-old phenom to pick up her third Grand Slam title on Saturday.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Casper Ruud

We’re going to leave this right here, because I stand by it.

The winner of Sinner vs. Alcaraz is going to win the U.S. Open. — Jeff Pratt (@ByJeffPratt) September 7, 2022

We already have an “Alcaraz To Win” futures pick on the line heading into this match, so it only makes sense to double down on him.

One might argue that fatigue is working against Alcaraz here. After all, he’s been taken to five sets in three straight matches, and Ruud has gone the full distance just once in New York.

To those people, I say Alcaraz is 19 and seems to only be gaining strength as the tournament continues. He can taste his first Grand Slam title at this point, and so can anyone who watches him.

Ruud will put up a fight, which is why I also like over 38.5 total games in this contest, but I expect Alcaraz to win and cover the small spread when it’s all said and done.

