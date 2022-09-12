NFL Week 1 MNF Picks: Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Week 1 has another revenge game still left to be played, and this one has a chance to get ugly. Here’s how to approach Broncos-Seahawks via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Although the Broncos have a strong secondary, the Seahawks have shown they want to play things conservatively with Geno Smith. The previously interception-happy quarterback didn’t log a pick in the three games he started after throwing one in the game he filled in for Russell Wilson. As for the ex-Seahawks QB, he has a career average of 0.55 inceptions per game. Although he’s likely out for some payback in this one, this Seahawks secondary isn’t impressive, so don’t expect them to get the better of him in those aggressive moments.

And this play should come down to the two quarterbacks featured in this one — barring a wide receiver/tight end flub. Because the three running backs expected to be featured in this one do not fumble the ball often.

I prefer the team total here instead of the game total because Seattle’s game plan seems clear. With Smith at quarterback, they don’t have the firepower to hang with the Broncos. They have to play conservatively and pick their spots. Although the Seahawks went over this number in two of Smith’s three starts last season, one of those games came against the miserable Jaguars. Also, they just barely squeaked past this number against a middling Steelers team.

On top of all that, Seattle has one of the worst offensive lines in the game. Couple that with Denver’s strong secondary, and it’s going to be a rough go for the Seahawks.

Despite my questions about Denver’s part when approaching the game total, that apprehension isn’t there when it comes to the outcome. Seattle may try to take the air out of the ball, and Wilson could be without two of his receivers (KJ Hamler is questionable), but he still has a running back tandem that found a groove last season. Between the backs, Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Wilson’s playmaking ability, the Broncos are going to give their new quarterback the revenge he deserves.

