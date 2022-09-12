How a Bettor Turned $10 Into $8,010 With a Chiefs-Cardinals Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a massive weekend that netted a profit of $8,000. Targeting Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals, the bettor placed a $10 Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook featuring the following picks:

Patrick Mahomes 300+ Passing Yards

JuJu Smith-Schuster 55+ Receiving Yards

James Conner Anytime TD Scorer

Chiefs -6.5

Zach Ertz Anytime TD Scorer

Marquise Brown Anytime TD Scorer

Mecole Hardman Anytime TD Scorer

Sunday’s season opener for Arizona and Kansas City began with a dominant drive from the Chiefs (shocker, I know). Clyde Edwards-Helaire featured heavily out of the gate, but Mahomes did chip away at his 300+ passing yards total, including an 18-yard connection with Smith-Schuster.

Kansas City found the end zone on a short pass to Travis Kelce, capping off an 11-play, 75-yard drive. Arizona’s opening drive went... poorly, to say the least. A three-and-out which included two Kyler Murray scrambles and a sack set the Chiefs up with the ball again on their own 14.

From there, Mahomes went to work. leading an 86-yard drive which concluded with Edwards-Helaire finding the end zone, putting the Chiefs up 14-0. Mahomes and Smith-Schuster connected once again in this sequence for 20 yards, giving JuJu 38 of his 55 necessary receiving yards just over 11 minutes into the game.

This time, the Cardinals answered, ticking off one of the boxes for our bettor’s Same Game Parlay. Arizona found its rhythm — which was not a common occurrence throughout the contest — and James Conner punched in a two-yard touchdown run two minutes into the second quarter.

With it now being just a 7-point game, Arizona kicked off to the Chiefs hoping to get a stop.

Spoiler alert, they did not.

Mahomes and Smith-Schuster connected three times for 22 total yards this time, sending JuJu’s receiving yards total over 55 en route to another Chiefs touchdown. Edwards-Helaire scored once again, pushing the lead up to 20-7. Safety Justin Reid, filling in for an injured Harrison Butker, missed the PAT.

Two legs down, five to go.

With about 7:30 left to go in the first half, the Cardinals turned a crucial possession into... another three-and-out. That kicked off a series of terrible possessions for both teams which included three punts, a fumble, and a turnover on downs.

With 33 seconds left, the Chiefs rattled off a six-play drive out of nowhere to put them within field goal range. A clearly-injured Harrison Butker hobbled onto the field and somehow converted a 54-yard field goal to put Kansas City up 23-7 right before halftime.

After one half, the bettor’s Same Game Parlay truly seemed like a toss up. Smith-Schuster and Conner had already completed their legs, Chiefs -6.5 was well on its way to hitting and Mahomes was making solid progress.

That being said, a few looming questions remained. Would the Chiefs stop passing the ball? Was Mecole Hardman scoring a realistic possibility? How would Zach Ertz and Marquise Brown score if the Cardinals could barely get near the end zone?

Luckily for our bettor, the game broke wide open in the second half.

It didn’t look promising right off the bat, as the Cardinals punted on their opening drive after gaining a whopping 0 total yards. The Chiefs followed that up with, you guessed it, another touchdown.

This time, it only took them four plays to score, as Jody Fortson found the end zone. Following this drive, the Chiefs were up 30-7 and Mahomes was sitting at 289 passing yards.

After yet another Arizona punt, Mahomes would cruise past that 300-yard mark en route to another Kansas City touchdown. Operating around the goal line, Mahomes threw a dart to Mecole Hardman, who barely crossed the plane with the ball.

QB Patrick Mahomes throws his 5th touchdown pass of the day, this one to WR Mecole Hardman. PAT is good. #Chiefs - 37#Cardinals - 7#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/oQWGSlTGvw — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 11, 2022

All of a sudden, four of the seven Same Game Parlay legs had been completed, with Chiefs -6.5 looking like a sure thing. It would all come down to Zach Ertz and Marquise Brown.

One of those boxes was checked immediately, as Kyler Murray led an impressive 14-play drive which ended with a Marquise Brown touchdown. This will likely be the first of many scoring connections between Murray and Brown, as the two rekindle their rapport from Oklahoma.

The Chiefs answered this touchdown with yet another one of their own, pushing the score up to 44-15.

The Cardinals received the ball with 7:39 left to play, and time was running out for Zach Ertz. Then, it finally happened. Arizona got within striking distance largely thanks to Eno Benjamin, who rattled off a big kick return and a 22-yard reception during the drive.

With just over five minutes left in the game, Kyler Murray found Zach Ertz, who barely snuck into the end zone over the middle of the field.

After Ertz’s touchdown, it was only a matter of time. The game ended 44-21, securing Chiefs -6.5 and the Same Game Parlay win.

It went down the wire, but that’s how a bettor turned $10 into $8,010 on DraftKings Sportsbook!

Same Game Parlay (SGP) is available on DraftKings Sportsbook for multiple sports!

Find a game that has a +SGP icon in the top-left corner. Toggle “Same Game Parlay” on. Once it’s on, all available bets will appear. Build your Same Game Parlay. Combine multiple bets together from one game. The more bets you combine, the more you can win. Place your parlay. Add your Same Game Parlay to your bet slip, enter your wager amount, and submit your bet.

Read more about SGP at the DraftKings Sportsbook SGP page!

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

All views expressed are my own.

