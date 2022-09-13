Fortinet Championship Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Fortinet Championship starts Thursday as we embark on another PGA TOUR season. The tournament is in Napa Valley on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa. The par 72 measures 7,123 yards and the defending champion, Max Homa (+1000), has the shortest odds to win.

The Swing season has always been void of superstar golfers. The TOUR Championship was just a few weeks ago, and many big-name players competed overseas at the BMW PGA Championship. The void of win equity at the top of the board means we get first-time winners potentially at long odds and a look into some new faces that will be on the PGA TOUR this season.

The average winning odds of the past five winners is +10100, with Brendan Steele at +3300 as the shortest (2017) and Stewart Cink at +20000 as the longest (2020).

Four of the past six winners are Californians, and McNealy has as good a chance as any to make it five. Runner-up last season to Homa, McNealy has all the prerequisites to play well here and win. His double-bogey on the 71st hole last year will make most golfers cringe, but McNealy has been knocking on the winner’s door, especially in California, for some time. A runner-up finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (2021) and a seventh at the Genesis Invitational (2022) prove he’s extremely comfortable in his home state. Top 35 off the tee and top 20 in putting over the previous 24 rounds make a solid combo for the Cali kid to notch his first career victory.

Rodgers was born in Indiana but played golf at Stanford University, so he should be familiar with golf in California. It’s not only his alma mater that makes him a good bet this week, it’s that he’s also top 40 off the tee and 23rd in putting over the previous 24 rounds. He’s made five straights cuts at this event and finished sixth his last time at Silverado, shooting a 67 on Sunday — the third-best score in the final round.

Yuan makes his way to his first PGA TOUR event by winning the Korn Ferry TOUR regular season points list. He’s a prolific driver of the ball, ranking seventh on the KFT last season. Yuan was also a birdie machine, dropping just over 4.5 birdies per round last season. Silverado is a course most of the recent KFT grads should feel comfortable on; hopefully, he can compose himself and get off to a hot start this season.

