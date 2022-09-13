How a Bettor Turned $10 Into $15,010 With a Monday Night Football Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a massive night Monday that netted a profit of $15,000. Targeting the Seahawks-Broncos game, the bettor placed a $10 Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook featuring the following picks:

1st Touchdown Scorer - Will Dissly

Broncos Total Points Under 20.5

Melvin Gordon III Alternate Rushing Yards 55+

Jerry Jeudy Alternate Receiving Yards 85+

Will Dissly Alternate Receiving Yards 36+

Russell Wilson’s highly anticipated return to Seattle didn’t go as planned for him or the Broncos, and it was a battle from start to finish.

The Seahawks kicked off their season opener with a seamless drive in front of the 12s. For context, Will Dissly scored one total touchdown last season, catching just 21 balls. That didn’t matter to our bettor, who was all in on Dissly with this Same Game Parlay.

That gamble paid off, as Dissly shocked the football world by finding himself wide open and strolling 38 yards to the end zone, putting Seattle up 7-0. Just like that, two of the bettor’s five legs had been completed.

Less than five minutes into the game, all eyes turned to the Broncos for this Same Game Parlay.

Melvin Gordon carried the ball once on Denver’s opening drive for just five yards and Denver settled for a field goal, bringing the score to 7-3.

Seattle followed that up with another impressive series, marching 72 yards down the field before being stopped on 4th & 1 at Denver’s 7-yard line. Pete Carroll’s gamble didn’t pay off this time.

Luckily for Seattle’s head coach, the Broncos couldn’t seem to get out of their own way. Denver committed multiple penalties on the next drive — this would become a theme — and were forced to punt. Melvin Gordon did continue to chip away at his rushing yards total, but Jerry Jeudy was nowhere to be seen.

Seattle’s next drive was not as pretty as the first two, but it ended in points. A fumble from Rashaad Penny — which was recovered by the offense — and pass to D.K. Metcalf which actually lost eight yards didn’t end up hurting the Seahawks. Jason Myers nailed a 49-yard field goal to push Seattle’s lead back up to seven.

The next drive was a big one for the bettor. On the third play, Russell Wilson found Jerry Jeudy, who shed the contact and took the ball 67 yards to the house.

"When I get in that end zone, y'all are gonna feel me." - @jerryjeudy ™️



: ESPN pic.twitter.com/eICehKKZ14 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 13, 2022

That put a huge dent in Jeudy’s necessary 85 receiving yards for the Same Game Parlay. All of a sudden, things looked promising.

With the score tied up at 10-10, Geno Smith was called upon to answer the bell, and that’s exactly what he did. Geno led the Seahawks 75 yards down the field, capping off a strong drive with a 25-yard Colby Parkinson touchdown.

Denver operated the two-minute drill effectively, kicking a field goal to end the half at 17-13.

Heading into the second half, the bettor was in decent shape. Jeudy’s receiving yards total was close, and Gordon was seeing consistent touches. However, there was one problem, as the Broncos were only 7.5 points away from hitting the over and busting the Same Game Parlay.

Luckily for our bettor, the next 30 minutes were a disaster for Denver.

The Broncos fumbled not once, but twice at the 1-yard line on carries by both Gordon and Williams.

Somehow, the Same Game Parlay stayed alive. The second half wasn’t much better offensively for Seattle, either. The Seahawks didn’t score, fumbling once and punting twice.

A few minutes into the fourth quarter, Jeudy struck again. The third-year receiver caught a pair of balls for 32 yards, easily clearing his required total. Denver was forced to settle for another field goal, bringing the score to 17-16.

A three-and-out gave Wilson the ball with a chance to win in his old stadium. However, our bettor was focused on something else. Melvin Gordon carried the ball twice for seven total yards on the drive, which barely pushed his rushing total over the 55 necessary yards.

Now, all that was left was the Broncos under. Thanks to some bizarre game management from Nathaniel Hackett, it actually hit.

Denver decided to kick a 64-yard field goal after opting not to use most of their timeouts down the stretch. Brandon McManus missed, and Seattle kneeled three times to secure the massive upset.

‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 13, 2022

It went down the wire, but that’s how a bettor turned $10 into $15,010 on DraftKings Sportsbook!

