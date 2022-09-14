NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 2

Week 2 of the NFL is already upon us and, as per usual, there is already plenty to overreact to.

This week kicks off with a Thursday night game between the Chiefs and Chargers that features two teams with legit MVP candidates at QB and major Super Bowl aspirations. That game has the biggest total we have seen to date at 54.5 and a line that has fluctuated between -3.5/+3.5 to -4.5/+4.5.

You can find the best odds and lines at DraftKings Sportsbook and throughout the season this article will be your guide for all things betting trends in the NFL. We’ll be looking at each team’s recent results straight-up, against the spread and against the totals to help spot trends that can be useful to you as you make your picks for the week. With just one week in the bag we’ll be looking at past year trends, coaching trends and home/away splits for underdogs and favorites to help us make sense of the lines.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

MOV: Margin of Victory

+/-: Plus/Minus

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

KC is 9-3 ATS in their last 11 games overall

OVER is 7-1 in KC last eight games overall

KC is 10-11 ATS as home favorite since 2020

LAC is 6-3 as away underdog since 2020

LAC went 4-4 ATS as away team last year

KC went 6-6 ATS as home team last year (includes playoffs)

OVER is 10-11 in games where KC is the home favorite (since 2020)

OVER is 5-4 in games where LAC is the away underdog (since 2020)

LAC went 3-6 ATS when playing the week after a win last year

KC went 8-6 ATS when playing after a win last year

KC is 6-4 ATS against the Chargers since the beginning of the 2017 season

PIT was 2-7 ATS and 4-4-1 after a win in 2021

PIT was 3-0 ATS as home underdog in 2021

PIT is 9-10 ATS as home team since 2020

PIT went 2-6-1 to the OVER at home last season

PIT went 1-2 to the OVER as home underdogs last season

NE went 4-5 to the OVER in away games last year

NE was 6-3 SU/5-4 ATS on the road in 2021

NE was 3-2 ATS as road favorites last season

NE went 4-3 ATS and 4-3 SU after a loss in 2021

NE is 5-1-1 ATS against Steelers since 2012

NO went 3-4 to the OVER as home team in 2021

NO went 1-3 to the OVER as home underdog in 2021

NO went 2-5 ATS as home team in 2021

NO went 3-5 ATS last year after a win

NO is 4-1 ATS vs TB in last five meetings

TB went 8-6 ATS after a win in 2021

TB went 4-5 to the OVER in 2021 as away favorite

TB is 8-10 ATS as away favorite since 2020

Tom Brady with the Buccaneers is 0-4 SU against the Saints in the regular season

MIA was 4-2-1 ATS on the road in 2021

MIA is 9-1 SU/8-2 ATS in its last 10 games

MIA went 5-3 ATS after a win in 2021

BAL went 5-7 ATS in games against the AFC conference last year

MIA went 6-5-1 ATS in games against the AFC conference last year

BAL went 3-5 ATS after a win last season

BAL is 8-10 ATS as a home favorite since 2019

BAL is 6-4 ATS over their last 10 games

MIA is 6-11 ATS all-time vs Ravens franchise

BAL went 3-3 to the OVER as home favorite last season

MIA went 2-5 to the OVER as away team last season

IND is 4-8 ATS in division games since 2020

JAX is 6-6 ATS in division games since 2020

IND is 6-4 ATS as away favorite since 2019

IND is 1-5 ATS against JAX since 2019

IND is 6-3 ATS as away team since 2021

IND is 13-7-1 ATS coming off a loss since 2019 (Note: they tied last week, but it probably felt like a loss)

JAX was 4-10 ATS after a loss in 2021

JAX went 2-5 as home underdogs in 2021

IND are 0-3 to the OVER as away favorites since 2021

JAX are 1-6 to the OVER as home underdogs since 2021

NYJ 12-22 ATS since 2020

NYJ 2-9 ATS in last 11 away games

NYJ 4-11 ATS as away underdog since 2020

NYJ 10-15 ATS after a loss since 2020

NYJ 9-12 ATS in non-division games since 2020

CLE 13-9 ATS in non-division games since 2020

CLE is 5-10 as home favorite since 2020

CLE is 10-9 ATS after a win since 2020

NYJ are 6-4 ATS against Browns in last 10 meetings

CLE went 3-6 to the OVER as home team in 2021

NYJ went 3-5 to the OVER as away team in 2021

NYG are 6-10 ATS as home team since 2020

NYG are 2-13-1 to the OVER as home team since 2020

CAR is 10-7 ATS as away team since 2020

CAR is 8-5 ATS as away underdog since 2020

CAR was 2-9 ATS after a loss in 2021

NYG were 1-3 ATS after a win in 2021

CAR went 3-7 ATS in non-division games in 2021

CAR went 9-8 to the OVER as the away team since 2020

CAR is 1-4 ATS in last five games against NYG

CAR is 2-4 ATS in last six games against NYG played in New York

DET is 7-2 ATS at home since 2021

DET is 8-4 ATS in non-division games since 2021

DET went 8-5 ATS last season after a loss

DET is 21-20 ATS as home team since 2017

WAS is 5-7-1 as away underdog since 2020

WAS went 2-4-1 as away underdog in 2021

WAS is 11-11-1 ATS in non-division games since 2020

WAS is 8-5 ATS after a win since 2020

DET is 5-4 to the OVER as home team since 2021

WAS is 8-8to the OVER as away team since 2020

DET is 4-2 ATS against WAS in last six meetings

OVER is 3-7 in last 10 meetings between WAS and DET

LAR are 7-20 to the OVER as home team since 2019

ATL is 12-13 to the OVER as road team since 2019

LAR were 4-6 as home favorites in 2021

LAR are 12-5-1 ATS coming off a loss since 2019

ATL are 15-14 ATS coming off a loss since 2019

LAR are 18-17 ATS in non-division games since 2019

ATL are 13-17-1 ATS in non-division games since 2019

ATL went 3-3-1 as road underdogs in 2021

ATL is 4-2 ATS against Rams over last six meetings between these teams

ATL is 3-7 to the OVER since 2021 in non-division games

LAR is 7-6-1 to the OVER since 2021 in non-division games

SEA is 6-4 ATS against SF in last 10 meetings

OVER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between SF and SEA

SF is 6-10 ATS after a loss since 2020

SEA is 9-9 ATS after a win since 2020

SF went 4-3 ATS as home favorite in 2021

SEA went 1-3-1 ATS as away underdog in 2021

SEA is 8-10-1 ATS in division games since 2019

SF is 9-9-1 ATS in division games since 2019

SF is 11-9 to the OVER as home favorite since 2019

SEA is 6-5-1 to the OVER as away underdog since 2019

HOU is 9-11 ATS as away underdog since 2019

DEN is 5-5 ATS as home favorite since 2019

DEN is 19-13 ATS in non-divisional games since 2019

HOU is 13-19-1 ATS in non-divisional games since 2019

DEN is 17-11 ATS coming off a loss since 2019

HOU went 3-5 ATS as away team in 2021

DEN went 5-4 ATS as away team in 2021

DEN is 4-2 ATS against HOU in last six meetings

OVER is 2-4 in the last six meetings between HOU and DEN

DEN is 13-19 to the OVER in non-division games since 2019

DEN is 4-6 to the OVER as home favorite since 2019

HOU is 9-11 to the OVER as away underdog since 2019

CIN is 2-1 ATS as away favorite since 2021

DAL is 3-1 ATS as home underdog since 2019

DAL is 6-7 ATS in non-conference games since 2019 and was 2-3 ATS last year in non-conference games

CIN is 6-8 ATS in non-conference games since 2019 and was 3-3 in non-conference games last year

DAL went 5-5 ATS as home team in 2021 and is 13-13 ATS as home team since 2019

CIN went 9-2 ATS as away team in 2021 and is 17-9 ATS as away team since 2019

CIN is 2-4 ATS lifetime when playing on the road against DAL

CIN is 2-9 to the OVER as away team since 2021

CIN is 8-18 to the OVER as away team since 2019

DAL is 5-5 to the OVER as home team since 2021

ARI is 5-5 ATS in non-conference games since 2020

LV is 4-5 ATS in non-conference games since 2020

ARI is 8-3 ATS as away underdog since 2020 and went 6-1 ATS as away underdog in 2021

ARI went 8-2 ATS as away team in 2021

LV is 2-4 as home favorite since 2020 and went 1-3 as home favorite in 2021

ARI is 5-8 ATS after a loss since 2020 and went 3-3 ATS after a loss in 2021

LV is 5-10 ATS after a loss since 2020 and went 2-5 ATS after a loss in 2021

ARI is 1-4 ATS against LV in their last five meetings

ARZ is 4-13-1 to the OVER as away team since 2020 and was 4-6 to the OVER last year as away team

LV is 12-5 to the OVER as home team since 2020 and was 5-4 to the OVER last year as home team

GB is 8-5 ATS in division games since 2020

GB is 12-6 ATS as home favorite since 2020 and went 6-2 as home favorite last season

GB is 8-2 ATS against CHI in last 10 meetings and 3-0 against CHI last three home games

GB is 6-1 ATS since 2020 after a loss

GB head coach Matt Lafleur is 33-20-2 lifetime ATS as head coach of the Packers

CHI is 3-5 ATS as away underdog since 2021

CHI is 3-9 ATS in division games since 2020 and went 1-5 ATS last year in division games

CHI is 6-8 ATS since 2020 after a win

GB is 9-9 to the OVER as home favorite since 2020

CHI is 9-7 to the OVER as away underdog since 2020

OVER is 4-4 in games between CHI and GB since 2018

BUF is 8-1-1 ATS in non-division games since 2020

BUF is 10-5-2 ATS as home favorite since 2020 and went 5-3-2 ATS as home favorite last season

TEN is 5-3 ATS as away underdog since 2020 and went 3-2 ATS as away underdog last season

TEN is 7-3 ATS after a loss since 2020 and went 4-1 ATS after a loss in 2021

BUF is 16-10-1 ATS after a win since 2020 went 6-5-1 ATS after a win last year

BUF is 8-9 to the OVER as home favorite since 2020

TEN is 6-2 to the OVER as away underdog since 2020

TEN is 6-3-1 ATS against the Bills in their last 10 meetings

MIN is 6-5 ATS as away underdog since 2020 and went 3-2 ATS as away underdog last year

PHI is 3-3-1 ATS as home favorite since 2020 and went 2-0-1 ATS as home favorite last year

MIN is 9-12 ATS against non-division teams since 2020

PHI is 11-12 ATS against no-division teams since 2020

PHI went 3-5-1 ATS after a win last year

PHI went 3-4-1 ATS as home team last year

MIN went 5-4 ATS as road team last year

PHI went 7-6 to the OVER in non-division games last year

MIN went 7-4 to the OVER in non-division games last year

MIN is 4-2 ATS in last six meetings against PHI

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.