NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 2

Week 2 of the NFL is already upon us and, as per usual, there is already plenty to overreact to.
This week kicks off with a Thursday night game between the Chiefs and Chargers that features two teams with legit MVP candidates at QB and major Super Bowl aspirations. That game has the biggest total we have seen to date at 54.5 and a line that has fluctuated between -3.5/+3.5 to -4.5/+4.5.
You can find the best odds and lines at DraftKings Sportsbook and throughout the season this article will be your guide for all things betting trends in the NFL. We'll be looking at each team's recent results straight-up, against the spread and against the totals to help spot trends that can be useful to you as you make your picks for the week. With just one week in the bag we'll be looking at past year trends, coaching trends and home/away splits for underdogs and favorites to help us make sense of the lines.
Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:
- SU: Straight Up
- ATS: Against the Spread
- O/U: Over/Under
- MOV: Margin of Victory
- +/-: Plus/Minus
Los Angeles Chargers (1-0 ATS/1-0 SU) at Kansas City Chiefs (1-0 ATS/1-0 SU)
- KC is 9-3 ATS in their last 11 games overall
- OVER is 7-1 in KC last eight games overall
- KC is 10-11 ATS as home favorite since 2020
- LAC is 6-3 as away underdog since 2020
- LAC went 4-4 ATS as away team last year
- KC went 6-6 ATS as home team last year (includes playoffs)
- OVER is 10-11 in games where KC is the home favorite (since 2020)
- OVER is 5-4 in games where LAC is the away underdog (since 2020)
- LAC went 3-6 ATS when playing the week after a win last year
- KC went 8-6 ATS when playing after a win last year
- KC is 6-4 ATS against the Chargers since the beginning of the 2017 season
New England Patriots (0-1 ATS/0-1 SU) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0 ATS/1-0 SU)
- PIT was 2-7 ATS and 4-4-1 after a win in 2021
- PIT was 3-0 ATS as home underdog in 2021
- PIT is 9-10 ATS as home team since 2020
- PIT went 2-6-1 to the OVER at home last season
- PIT went 1-2 to the OVER as home underdogs last season
- NE went 4-5 to the OVER in away games last year
- NE was 6-3 SU/5-4 ATS on the road in 2021
- NE was 3-2 ATS as road favorites last season
- NE went 4-3 ATS and 4-3 SU after a loss in 2021
- NE is 5-1-1 ATS against Steelers since 2012
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0 ATS/1-0 SU) at New Orleans Saints (0-1 ATS/1-0 SU)
- NO went 3-4 to the OVER as home team in 2021
- NO went 1-3 to the OVER as home underdog in 2021
- NO went 2-5 ATS as home team in 2021
- NO went 3-5 ATS last year after a win
- NO is 4-1 ATS vs TB in last five meetings
- TB went 8-6 ATS after a win in 2021
- TB went 4-5 to the OVER in 2021 as away favorite
- TB is 8-10 ATS as away favorite since 2020
- Tom Brady with the Buccaneers is 0-4 SU against the Saints in the regular season
Miami Dolphins (1-0 ATS/1-0 SU) at Baltimore Ravens (1-0 ATS/1-0 SU)
- MIA was 4-2-1 ATS on the road in 2021
- MIA is 9-1 SU/8-2 ATS in its last 10 games
- MIA went 5-3 ATS after a win in 2021
- BAL went 5-7 ATS in games against the AFC conference last year
- MIA went 6-5-1 ATS in games against the AFC conference last year
- BAL went 3-5 ATS after a win last season
- BAL is 8-10 ATS as a home favorite since 2019
- BAL is 6-4 ATS over their last 10 games
- MIA is 6-11 ATS all-time vs Ravens franchise
- BAL went 3-3 to the OVER as home favorite last season
- MIA went 2-5 to the OVER as away team last season
Indianapolis Colts (0-1 ATS/0-0-1 SU) at Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1 ATS/0-1 SU)
- IND is 4-8 ATS in division games since 2020
- JAX is 6-6 ATS in division games since 2020
- IND is 6-4 ATS as away favorite since 2019
- IND is 1-5 ATS against JAX since 2019
- IND is 6-3 ATS as away team since 2021
- IND is 13-7-1 ATS coming off a loss since 2019 (Note: they tied last week, but it probably felt like a loss)
- JAX was 4-10 ATS after a loss in 2021
- JAX went 2-5 as home underdogs in 2021
- IND are 0-3 to the OVER as away favorites since 2021
- JAX are 1-6 to the OVER as home underdogs since 2021
New York Jets (0-1 ATS/0-1 SU) at Cleveland Browns (1-0 ATS/ 1-0 SU)
- NYJ 12-22 ATS since 2020
- NYJ 2-9 ATS in last 11 away games
- NYJ 4-11 ATS as away underdog since 2020
- NYJ 10-15 ATS after a loss since 2020
- NYJ 9-12 ATS in non-division games since 2020
- CLE 13-9 ATS in non-division games since 2020
- CLE is 5-10 as home favorite since 2020
- CLE is 10-9 ATS after a win since 2020
- NYJ are 6-4 ATS against Browns in last 10 meetings
- CLE went 3-6 to the OVER as home team in 2021
- NYJ went 3-5 to the OVER as away team in 2021
Carolina Panthers (0-1 ATS/0-1 SU) at New York Giants (1-0 ATS/1-0 SU)
- NYG are 6-10 ATS as home team since 2020
- NYG are 2-13-1 to the OVER as home team since 2020
- CAR is 10-7 ATS as away team since 2020
- CAR is 8-5 ATS as away underdog since 2020
- CAR was 2-9 ATS after a loss in 2021
- NYG were 1-3 ATS after a win in 2021
- CAR went 3-7 ATS in non-division games in 2021
- CAR went 9-8 to the OVER as the away team since 2020
- CAR is 1-4 ATS in last five games against NYG
- CAR is 2-4 ATS in last six games against NYG played in New York
Washington Commanders (1-0 ATS/1-0 SU) at Detroit Lions (1-0 ATS/0-1 SU)
- DET is 7-2 ATS at home since 2021
- DET is 8-4 ATS in non-division games since 2021
- DET went 8-5 ATS last season after a loss
- DET is 21-20 ATS as home team since 2017
- WAS is 5-7-1 as away underdog since 2020
- WAS went 2-4-1 as away underdog in 2021
- WAS is 11-11-1 ATS in non-division games since 2020
- WAS is 8-5 ATS after a win since 2020
- DET is 5-4 to the OVER as home team since 2021
- WAS is 8-8to the OVER as away team since 2020
- DET is 4-2 ATS against WAS in last six meetings
- OVER is 3-7 in last 10 meetings between WAS and DET
Atlanta Falcons (1-0 ATS/0-1 SU) at Los Angeles Rams (0-1 ATS/0-1 SU)
- LAR are 7-20 to the OVER as home team since 2019
- ATL is 12-13 to the OVER as road team since 2019
- LAR were 4-6 as home favorites in 2021
- LAR are 12-5-1 ATS coming off a loss since 2019
- ATL are 15-14 ATS coming off a loss since 2019
- LAR are 18-17 ATS in non-division games since 2019
- ATL are 13-17-1 ATS in non-division games since 2019
- ATL went 3-3-1 as road underdogs in 2021
- ATL is 4-2 ATS against Rams over last six meetings between these teams
- ATL is 3-7 to the OVER since 2021 in non-division games
- LAR is 7-6-1 to the OVER since 2021 in non-division games
Seattle Seahawks (1-0 ATS/1-0 SU) at San Francisco 49ers (0-1 ATS/0-1 SU)
- SEA is 6-4 ATS against SF in last 10 meetings
- OVER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between SF and SEA
- SF is 6-10 ATS after a loss since 2020
- SEA is 9-9 ATS after a win since 2020
- SF went 4-3 ATS as home favorite in 2021
- SEA went 1-3-1 ATS as away underdog in 2021
- SEA is 8-10-1 ATS in division games since 2019
- SF is 9-9-1 ATS in division games since 2019
- SF is 11-9 to the OVER as home favorite since 2019
- SEA is 6-5-1 to the OVER as away underdog since 2019
Houston Texans (1-0 ATS/0-0-1 SU) at Denver Broncos (0-1 ATS/0-1 SU)
- HOU is 9-11 ATS as away underdog since 2019
- DEN is 5-5 ATS as home favorite since 2019
- DEN is 19-13 ATS in non-divisional games since 2019
- HOU is 13-19-1 ATS in non-divisional games since 2019
- DEN is 17-11 ATS coming off a loss since 2019
- HOU went 3-5 ATS as away team in 2021
- DEN went 5-4 ATS as away team in 2021
- DEN is 4-2 ATS against HOU in last six meetings
- OVER is 2-4 in the last six meetings between HOU and DEN
- DEN is 13-19 to the OVER in non-division games since 2019
- DEN is 4-6 to the OVER as home favorite since 2019
- HOU is 9-11 to the OVER as away underdog since 2019
Cincinnati Bengals (0-1 ATS/0-1 SU) at Dallas Cowboys (0-1 ATS/0-1 SU)
- CIN is 2-1 ATS as away favorite since 2021
- DAL is 3-1 ATS as home underdog since 2019
- DAL is 6-7 ATS in non-conference games since 2019 and was 2-3 ATS last year in non-conference games
- CIN is 6-8 ATS in non-conference games since 2019 and was 3-3 in non-conference games last year
- DAL went 5-5 ATS as home team in 2021 and is 13-13 ATS as home team since 2019
- CIN went 9-2 ATS as away team in 2021 and is 17-9 ATS as away team since 2019
- CIN is 2-4 ATS lifetime when playing on the road against DAL
- CIN is 2-9 to the OVER as away team since 2021
- CIN is 8-18 to the OVER as away team since 2019
- DAL is 5-5 to the OVER as home team since 2021
Arizona Cardinals (0-1 ATS/0-1 SU) at Las Vegas Raiders (0-1 ATS/0-1 SU)
- ARI is 5-5 ATS in non-conference games since 2020
- LV is 4-5 ATS in non-conference games since 2020
- ARI is 8-3 ATS as away underdog since 2020 and went 6-1 ATS as away underdog in 2021
- ARI went 8-2 ATS as away team in 2021
- LV is 2-4 as home favorite since 2020 and went 1-3 as home favorite in 2021
- ARI is 5-8 ATS after a loss since 2020 and went 3-3 ATS after a loss in 2021
- LV is 5-10 ATS after a loss since 2020 and went 2-5 ATS after a loss in 2021
- ARI is 1-4 ATS against LV in their last five meetings
- ARZ is 4-13-1 to the OVER as away team since 2020 and was 4-6 to the OVER last year as away team
- LV is 12-5 to the OVER as home team since 2020 and was 5-4 to the OVER last year as home team
Chicago Bears (1-0 ATS/1-0 SU) at Green Bay Packers (0-1 ATS/0-1 SU)
- GB is 8-5 ATS in division games since 2020
- GB is 12-6 ATS as home favorite since 2020 and went 6-2 as home favorite last season
- GB is 8-2 ATS against CHI in last 10 meetings and 3-0 against CHI last three home games
- GB is 6-1 ATS since 2020 after a loss
- GB head coach Matt Lafleur is 33-20-2 lifetime ATS as head coach of the Packers
- CHI is 3-5 ATS as away underdog since 2021
- CHI is 3-9 ATS in division games since 2020 and went 1-5 ATS last year in division games
- CHI is 6-8 ATS since 2020 after a win
- GB is 9-9 to the OVER as home favorite since 2020
- CHI is 9-7 to the OVER as away underdog since 2020
- OVER is 4-4 in games between CHI and GB since 2018
Tennessee Titans (0-1 ATS/0-1 SU) at Buffalo Bills (1-0 ATS/1-0 SU)
- BUF is 8-1-1 ATS in non-division games since 2020
- BUF is 10-5-2 ATS as home favorite since 2020 and went 5-3-2 ATS as home favorite last season
- TEN is 5-3 ATS as away underdog since 2020 and went 3-2 ATS as away underdog last season
- TEN is 7-3 ATS after a loss since 2020 and went 4-1 ATS after a loss in 2021
- BUF is 16-10-1 ATS after a win since 2020 went 6-5-1 ATS after a win last year
- BUF is 8-9 to the OVER as home favorite since 2020
- TEN is 6-2 to the OVER as away underdog since 2020
- TEN is 6-3-1 ATS against the Bills in their last 10 meetings
Minnesota Vikings (1-0 ATS/1-0 SU) at Philadelphia Eagles (0-1 ATS/1-0 SU)
- MIN is 6-5 ATS as away underdog since 2020 and went 3-2 ATS as away underdog last year
- PHI is 3-3-1 ATS as home favorite since 2020 and went 2-0-1 ATS as home favorite last year
- MIN is 9-12 ATS against non-division teams since 2020
- PHI is 11-12 ATS against no-division teams since 2020
- PHI went 3-5-1 ATS after a win last year
- PHI went 3-4-1 ATS as home team last year
- MIN went 5-4 ATS as road team last year
- PHI went 7-6 to the OVER in non-division games last year
- MIN went 7-4 to the OVER in non-division games last year
- MIN is 4-2 ATS in last six meetings against PHI
