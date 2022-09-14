MLB Picks for September 14: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are my favorite DraftKings Sportsbook picks for Wednesday’s slate of MLB games.

The O’s have slowed their roll a bit recently, but there’s nothing like a meeting with Patrick Corbin to jumpstart an offense. The left-hander just saw his strong, three-start run coming to a screeching halt at the hands of the Phillies, giving up five earned runs. Of course, that’s not an outlier for Corbin, who’s given up five-plus runs himself in 12 of his 28 starts this year. On the whole, opponents have scored five-plus runs in 18 of those 28 starts.

Baltimore hasn’t posted great numbers against left-handed pitching of late, but they’ve still been making quality contact. Over the past month, they have the highest fly-ball rate in baseball against lefties and a solid 35.4% hard-contact rate.

Among the Baltimore hitters who crush left-handed pitching is Santander. He’s got a .248 ISO against them this year, which has been the result of a 44.2% fly-ball rate and 34.6% hard-contact rate. Even with that recent string of three good starts, righties have posted a 23% line-drive rate and 36.8% fly-ball rate and 47.1% hard-contact rate against Corbin.

Taking the Mets on the moneyline a -200 isn’t exactly an appealing play, but DraftKings Sportsbook’s Same Game Parlay function can help with that.

Peterson’s straight-up strikeout prop is set at 6.5, which is a number he’s gone over a decent amount this season. However, if we dial that back to 6+ strikeouts via the Same Game Parlay function, we’re getting a number that he’s hit in 13 of his 22 starts — including each of his last four.

Coupling that with the Mets on the moneyline obviously provides a much better payout, and in a spot where New York should bounce back in a meeting vs. Drew Smyly. The Mets are 38-15 after a loss this season, which is the best winning percentage in that scenario. The Cubs, on the other hand, are 24-34 straight up when playing as run line road dogs and 27-32 after a win.

