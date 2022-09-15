TNF Week 2 Best Bets: Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Chargers vs. Chiefs

After an insane slate of Week 1 games, we’re already onto Week 2. With an exciting matchup of 1-0 teams in the AFC West, let’s dive into some plays on DraftKings Sportsbook.

KC -4 (-110) — 1-unit

I don’t want to overreact to an elite Week 1 performance from the Chiefs here, but I do like the spot for them hosting in Week 2 on a quick turnaround. Patrick Mahomes was tremendous in Arizona on Sunday, going for 360 yards and five touchdowns without throwing a pick. The defense also only allowed seven points in the first three quarters, prior to a couple of garbage time scores.

While Justin Herbert was nothing short of elite in a division home win on Sunday, the rest of the Chargers didn’t impress quite as much. No doubt, this defense presents a much tougher test than what the Chiefs saw on Sunday, but I think the Chargers are also set to face a tougher defensive matchup than Vegas. Keenan Allen has already been ruled out for this one, leaving Herbet without a key piece of the offense. Nobody on Los Angeles was targeted more than four times in Week 1, so unless Mike Williams can come up with a huge night, I’m worried about where the offensive production comes from down the field.

No Tyreek Hill, no problem for the Chiefs offensively. Travis Kelce and the deep receiving core should come ready to get the job done. The Chargers know how to win in this spot, taking two in a row at Arrowhead Stadium, but I think we see that streak come to an end here.

I feel the market is still a little low on Smith-Schuster, and this is a spot we can buy in on his receiving yards. JuJu hauled in 6-of-8 targets on Sunday for 79 yards in a cushy matchup. While things could get tougher on Thursday, I still think we should see Mahomes’ new toy go for over 60 through the air here.

While you never want to make the comparison to a guy like Davante Adams, he was able to produce well against the Chargers in the WR1 role, finishing with a 10-141-1 line in Week 1. Mahomes will spread it around more, but the point is that the defense can be beat through the air. J.C. Jackson missed Week 1 for Los Angeles with an ankle, and has been termed a game-time decision for this one. I like this play regardless — if he’s out that’s great, but Jackson could also be a little rusty early if he does return to the field.

