How a Bettor Won $4,750 With a Live NFL Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook

Week 2 of Thursday Night Football was an excellent matchup between two of the top teams in the NFL, and a DraftKings Sportsbook bettor added to the excitement by winning $4,750 with a live NFL bet.

The bettor turned $250 into $4,750 by making the following live bet at +1800 odds:

3rd Touchdown Scorer - Mike Williams

The third touchdown of the game did not happen until the third quarter after the first half was unexpectedly low-scoring. The Los Angeles Chargers led the Kansas City Chiefs 10-7 at halftime, and as a result, another DraftKings Sportsbook bettor nailed their live NFL bet of First Half Under 19.5 total points at +2500 odds, which turned their $100 bet into $2,600.

Williams’ TD came on a fade route into the right corner of the end zone. The coverage was tight—Williams had only 0.8 yards of separation on the play—but Williams made an excellent contested catch. The play had a completion probability of just 31% based on factors such as defender distance and air travel, per the league’s tracking system.

Williams is one of the best receivers in the NFL at making plays against tight coverage. According to Next Gen Stats, Williams has caught a league-best 18 receptions over expected on tight-window targets since he entered the NFL in 2017. A pass is defined as being thrown into a tight window when the receiver has less than one yard of separation from the closest defender. Williams is tall and lengthy at 6’4 and uses his long frame well to make contested catches.

Williams’ touchdown catch also contributed to a huge profit for another DraftKings Sportsbook bettor, who turned $5 into $1,755 with a Same Game Parlay (SGP). The bettor made the following picks at +35000 odds:

LA Chargers +3.5

LA Chargers @ KC Chiefs Under 54.5

Mike Williams - Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Jerick McKinnon - Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Josh Palmer - Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Since the Chargers lost 27-24 and Williams, McKinnon and Palmer each scored a TD, the bettor cashed their Same Game Parlay bet.

Williams caught 8-of-10 targets for 113 yards in the game and ended up leading Chargers receivers in air yards, taking up 57% of the team’s air yards. Six of Williams’ 10 targets were in tight windows—Williams averaged just 1.4 yards of separation in the game, well below the league average of about 2.9 yards—but Williams’ ability to make contested catches gave him a catch rate over expected of about +31% for the game, per Next Gen Stats.

DraftKings Sportsbook bettors who took advantage of the Early Win TNF Promo also had a profitable night. Since both the Chargers and Chiefs each led by at least seven points during the game, all bettors who opted into this promo cashed their moneyline bet, even bettors who picked the Chargers, who ultimately lost the game. DraftKings Sportsbook paid out over $25 million to bettors on Thursday night thanks to the Early Win Promo.

✅ Chargers Moneyline

✅ Chiefs Moneyline



Since both teams gained a 7-point lead during the game, we will be paying out OVER $25 MILLION for the #EarlyWin promotion.



DraftKings Bettors: pic.twitter.com/d0L8jKxzOY — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) September 16, 2022

