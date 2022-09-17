NFL Picks & Predictions: Football Player Prop Bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 2

Here are my favorite player props for the Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Same Game Parlay: Jonathan Taylor over 79.5 rushing yards and anytime touchdown scorer -115

Taylor only logged 77 yards last time he faced the Jags. But, he also only needed 15 carries to do so, in what was the final game of the 2021 season. He also failed to log a touchdown in that game, but he scored in each of the previous two contests vs. the Jaguars.

That’s about as negative as it gets when it comes to this play — with which we’re getting a significant drop from his straight-up rushing yards prop. While no Commanders rusher got over this number in Week 1 vs. Jacksonville, Antonio Gibson did log 4.1 yards per carry in his 14-carry, 58-yard showing. Whether or not the Colts take the lead or fall behind, Taylor is going to get a lot more touches than that, which should make it plenty easy for him to get over this number and find pay dirt at least once.

Adams blew past this number in Week 1 against a superior Chargers secondary. Of course, it’s a lot easier to do that when you’re targeted 17 times. While he might not get 17 looks again, there’s no reason to expect Vegas’ top pass-catcher won’t receive a large sum of targets again this week.

While tons of targets doesn’t always equate to receiving yards, it should against this Arizona secondary. Travis Kelce went over the century mark in Week 1 — only to finish with 51 yards on TNF against the same Chargers defense Adams just dealt with. JuJu Smith-Schuster also nearly went off for 80 in KC’s game vs. Arizona. And with the Raiders coming off a Week 1 loss, there’s no reason to expect they’ll take their foot off the gas until the game is at hand late — if that even happens.

Lance nearly got over this mark on seven attempts last season. But the San Francisco offense wasn’t his to run at that stage — not like it is now.

Russell Wilson didn’t make many attempts on the ground on MNF vs. Seattle, but we all learned that night just how much work needs to be done in Denver. The 49ers are far from perfect, but we do have some idea of what they do in poor weather conditions, which is what they’re expected to face again this week. Even if it’s not as bad in Week 1, opening up the passing game a little more could also help open up Lance’s attack on the ground.

