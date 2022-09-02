U.S. Open Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for September 2

Let’s end the work week on a high note with some U.S. Open picks. Multiple stars headline today’s slate of matches, and I’ll be honing in on a few of them with these bets.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Yibing Wu

Top seeds have been struggling across the board so far in New York City, but Medvedev has remained dominant through the first few rounds.

The No. 1 seed has not dropped a set yet, and I’ll be pretty surprised if it’s Yibing Wu who claims the first one off of him.

Despite it being so early in the tournament, Medvedev is the clear favorite to win his second straight U.S. Open title at this point. You can still get him at plus-money to win it all on DraftKings Sportsbook, but that likely won’t be the case for long.

Expect Medvedev to cruise into the third round tonight.

Serena Williams vs. Ajla Tomljanovic

Will we see a little more Serena magic tonight? I think so.

If the greatest women’s player of all-time can beat the No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit, surely she can take care of Ajla Tomljanovic.

We all know the deal with Williams at this point. The main concern with her is durability. At 40 years old, Serena hasn’t been able to put together a deep tournament run in quite some time.

That being said, this is the best Serena has looked all year, and hardcourt surfaces suit her game. We should see at least one more win from the legend Friday night.

Nick Kyrgios vs. J.J. Wolf

Many assumed Kyrgios’ run to the Wimbledon title was going to be a one-hit wonder. However, tennis’ biggest wildcard has been impressive through the first couple rounds in New York.

Kyrgios has quietly put together a strong 2022 hardcourt campaign, boasting a 20-5 record. His opponent, American J.J. Wolf, has been a pleasant surprise for the home crowd throughout this tournament.

Unfortunately for Wolf, he’s about to run into an opponent with too many weapons to handle. As long as Kyrgios maintains his composure — which is never a guarantee — he should win comfortably and cover the spread.

