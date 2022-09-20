Presidents Cup Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Presidents Cup takes place at Quail Hollow this season, and the American Team has dominated this matchup, going 11-1-1 against the International Team. The U.S. Team is -700 favorites to win. For comparison, that’s a 16.5-point favorite in football (courtesy of @JasonSobelTAN). Still, there are bets to make in this year’s contest; let’s take a look.

For a full course preview, key statistics breakdown and additional players to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook, refer to the DraftKings Preview on DraftKings Playbook. Here are the bets we should be considering this week.

Joohyung “Tom” Kim: Top International Team Point Scorer (+700)

There are more experienced players on this team, but not by much. Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott are the only two team members who have more than two appearances on the team. Kim has been stellar with his irons and tee-to-green; if he starts putting the way he did at Wyndham, the International Team will lean on him and his youthful hubris to take down golf’s version of Goliath. Also, best known as Rickie Fowler’s caddie, Joe Skovron will be on the bag for Kim. Skovron was Fowler’s caddie for three Presidents Cup and four Ryder Cup teams. Fowler’s first of five PGA TOUR wins came at Quail Hollow.

Top USA Debutant Point Scorer: Cameron Young (+650)

Cameron Young feels like a perfect fit at Quail Hollow; he hits it far, ranks eighth in opportunities gained, fifth in birdies or better gained and sixth in tee-to-green over the previous 50 rounds. There are more proven players in this category, but if Young and the American Team get off to a hot start, Captain Love III could deploy his ‘Young’ studs late in the match to give them more match play experience, putting him in a prime position to pick up the most points possible.

