NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 3

The NFL season is only two weeks old, but there has already been some great finishes, exciting plays and dramatic plot twists. As we head into Week 3, we’re still trying to figure out who’s for real and who’s a mirage, As you get your betting cards ready for this week on DraftKings Sportsbook, take a look at these early season trends against the spread and for totals.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

MOV: Margin of Victory

+/-: Plus/Minus

CLE is 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS at home

PIT is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS on the road

CLE is 1-0 O/U at home

PIT is 0-1 O/U on the road

PIT is 5-1 ATS in its last six games vs. CLE

PIT is 4-0 ATS in its last four games following an ATS loss

CLE is 1-5 ATS in their last six home games

CLE is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games

CLE is 16-34-2 ATS in its last 52 games vs. AFC North

OVER is 5-2 in PIT’s last seven road games

UNDER is 4-0 in PIT’s last four games vs. AFC North

UNDER is 5-2 in the last seven PIT vs CLE matchups

UNDER is 6-1 in CLE’s last seven Thursday games

CAR is 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS at home

NO is 1-0 SU/0-1 ATS on the road

CAR is 1-0 O/U at home

NO is 1-0 O/U on the road

NO is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games vs. CAR

NO is 11-3 ATS in its last 14 road games vs. a team with a losing home record

NO is 38-15 ATS in their last 53 road games

CAR is 0-9 SU/0-9 ATS in its last nine games

CAR is 3-13 SU in its last 16 games vs. the NFC South

UNDER is 7-2 in NO’s last nine games

UNDER is 5-0 in NO’s last five games following an ATS loss

OVER is 11-5 in the last 16 NO vs. CAR matchups

CHI is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS at home

HOU is 0-1 SU/1-0 ATS on the road

CHI is 0-1 O/U at home

HOU is 0-1 O/U on the road

HOU is 5-1 ATS in its last six games overall

CHI is 4-10 ATS in its last 14 games

CHI is 4-1 ATS in its last five games as the favorite

HOU is 4-1 ATS in the last five HOU vs CHI matchups

UNDER is 4-1 in the last five HOU vs CHI matchups

UNDER is 7-1 HOU’s last eight road games

UNDER is 21-7 in CHI’s last 28 home games

IND is playing its first home game of the season

KC is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS on the road

KC is 1-0 O/U on the road

KC is 5-0 ATS in its last five road games vs. a team with a losing home record

KC is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games after a SU win

KC is 9-4 ATS in its last 13 games overall

KC is 4-14 SU/5-13 ATS

IND is 5-1-1 ATS in its last seven games after scoring less than 15 points in the previous game

IND is 0-4 ATS in its last four games overall

IND is 5-10 ATS in its last 15 home games

OVER is 5-0 in KC’s last five road games

OVER is 8-2 in KC’s last 10 games

UNDER is 7-0 in IND's last seven games

UNDER is 5-1 in the last six KC vs IND matchups

MIA is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS at home

BUF is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS on the road

MIA is 0-1 O/U at home

BUF is 0-1 O/U on the road

BUF is 7-0 SU in its last seven games against MIA

BUF is 7-1-1 ATS in its last nine vs. the AFC East

BUF is 6-1-1 ATS in its last eight games overall

MIA is 5-0 ATS in its last five games after scoring more than 30 points in the previous game

MIA is 7-0 SU/6-1 ATS in its last seven home games

MIA is 10-1 SU/9-2 ATS in its last 11 games overall

OVER is 6-3 in BUF’s last nine games

OVER is 4-0 in BUF’s last four games vs. a team with a winning record

OVER is 10-4 in the last 14 BUF vs. MIA matchups

UNDER is 8-4 in MIA’s last 12 games

UNDER is 8-3 in MIA’s last 11 games vs. the AFC East

MIN is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS at home

DET is playing its first game of the season on the road

MIN is 0-1 O/U at home

MIN is 8-1 SU/6-3 ATC in the last nine DET vs. MIN matchups

DET is 5-1 ATS in its last six games

DET is 5-0 ATS in its last five games vs. a team with a winning record

OVER is 7-3 in MIN’s last 10 games

OVER is 7-1 in MIN’s last eight games following a SU loss with more than 14 points MOV

OVER is 4-0 in DET’s last four games

OVER is 4-0 in DET’s last four games vs. NFC

UNDER is 4-0 in DET’s last four road games vs. a team with a winning home record

UNDER is 8-1 in the last nine DET vs MIN matchups in Minnesota

NE is playing its first game at home this season

BAL is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS on the road

BAL is 0-1 O/U on the road

NE is 0-2 O/U this season

BAL is 1-7 SU in its past eight games overall

BAL is 4-0 ATS in its last four games following an ATS loss

BAL is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games following a SU loss

NE is 2-5 SU/1-5-1 ATS in its last seven games overall

NE is 4-1 ATS in its last five home games

NE is 0-3-1 ATS in its last four games

The underdog is 7-2-1 ATS in the last 10 BAL vs. NE matchups

OVER is 6-0 in NE’s last six home games

OVER is 4-1 in the last five BAL vs NE matchups

UNDER is 12-4 in BAL’s last 16 road games

UNDER is 6-2 in BAL’s last eight games

UNDER is 4-1 in BAL’s last five games following an ATS loss

CIN is 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS at home

NYJ is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS on the road

CIN is 0-1 O/U at home

NYJ is 1-0 O/U on the road

CIN is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games vs. AFC

CIN is 5-1 ATS in its last six road games

CIN is 14-6 ATS in its last 20 games following a SU loss

NYJ is 1-6 SU/2-5 ATS in its last seven home games

NYJ is 10-1 SU in its last 11 games when playing at home vs. CIN

The home team is 8-2 ATS in the last 10 CIN vs. NYJ matchups

OVER is 5-1 in NYJ’s last six games following a SU win

OVER is 20-8 in NYJ’s last 28 games vs. a team with a losing record

OVER is 11-5 in NYJ’s last 16 games overall

UNDER is 7-0 in CIN’s last seven games overall

UNDER is 5-0 in CIN’s last five games following a SU loss

UNDER is 35-17-2 in CIN’s last 54 road games

TEN is 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS at home

LV is 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS on the road

TEN is 0-1 O/U at home

LV is 0-1 O/U on the road

LV is 4-9 ATS in its last 13 games overall

LV is 1-7 ATS in its last eight games vs. a team with a losing record

LV is 0-5 ATS in its last five road games vs. a team with a losing home record

TEN is 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games overall

TEN is 4-0 ATS in its last four games after allowing more than 30 points in its previous game

TEN is 3-12 ATS in its last 15 games when playing on Sunday following a Monday night game

The favorite is 10-2 ATS in the last 12 TEN vs. LV matchups

The road team is 5-0 ATS in the last five TEN vs. LV matchups

UNDER is 6-2 in TEN’s last eight games

UNDER is 5-0 in TEN’s last five home games

UNDER is 5-2 in LV’s last seven games

OVER is 12-5 in TEN’s last 17 games vs. a team with a losing record

WAS is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS at home

PHI is 1-0 SU/0-1 ATS on the road

WAS is 1-0 O/U at home

PHI is 1-0 O/U on the road

PHI is 3-2 SU/1-4 ATS in their last five games overall

PHI is 8-2 SU in their last 10 games vs WAS

PHI is 0-5-1 ATS in its last six games after scoring more than 30 points in its previous game

WAS is 6-1-1 ATS in its last eight games after allowing more than 350 total yards in its previous game

WAS is 4-1-1 ATS in its last six games following a SU loss

OVER is 10-1 in WAS’s last 11 games after allowing more than 150 yards rushing in its previous game

OVER is 5-2 in PHI’s last seven games

OVER is 4-2 in WAS’s last six games

OVER is 4-2 in WAS’s last six games vs. PHI

UNDER is 5-1 in WAS’s last six home games

UNDER is 14-3 in WAS’s last 17 games vs. a team with a winning record

LAC is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS at home

JAX is 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS on the road

LAC is 0-1 O/U at home

JAX is 1-0 O/U on the road

JAX is 1-8 SU/0-9 ATS in its last nine games vs LAC

JAX is 4-9 ATS in its last 13 games following a SU win

JAX is 0-5 ATS in its last five road games

LAC is 5-0 ATS in its last five games at home vs. JAX

LAC is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games following a SU loss

UNDER is 11-0 in LAC’s last 11 games in September

UNDER is 13-5 in JAX’s last 18 games overall

UNDER is 8-2 in JAX’s last 10 games following an ATS win

OVER is 6-2 in LAC’s last eight games overall

OVER is 5-1 in the last six LAC vs JAX matchups

ARI is 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS at home

LAR is playing its first game on the road

ARI is 1-0 O/U at home

LAR is 1-1 O/U this season

LAR is 10-1 SU/9-1-1 ATS in its last 11 games vs. ARI

LAR is 7-0 ATS in its last seven games vs. ARI

LAR is 0-4 ATS in its last four games overall

ARI is 2-6 SU/2-6 ATS in its last eight games overall

ARI is 0-6 ATS in its last six home games

OVER is 6-1 in LAR’s last seven games in September

OVER is 4-0 in ARI’s last four games following a SU win

UNDER is 16-7 in LAR’s last 23 games following an ATS loss

UNDER is 5-2 in ARI’s last seven games overall

SEA is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS at home

ATL is 0-1 SU/1-0 ATS on the road

SEA is 0-1 O/U at home

ATL is 1-0 O/U on the road

ATL is 1-5 SU in its last six games

ATL is 6-2-1 ATS in its last nine road games

SEA is 5-2 ATS in its last seven home games

SEA is 39-18-4 ATS in its last 61 games following a SU loss

SEA is 1-8 ATS in its last nine games after accumulating less than 90 yards rushing in its previous game

OVER is 22-9 in ATL’s last 31 games on field turf

OVER is 8-2 in the last 10 ATL vs. SEA matchups

UNDER is 20-8 in SEA’s last 28 games overall

UNDER is 11-4 in SEA’s last 15 games following an ATS loss

UNDER is 12-5 in SEA’s last 17 vs. a team with a losing record

TB is playing its first game at home

GB is 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS on the road

TB is 0-2 O/U this season

GB is 0-1 O/U on the road

GB is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games following an ATS win

GB is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games vs. a team with a winning record

GB is 0-4 ATS in its last four road games

GB is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games overall

TB is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games vs. GB

TB is 5-1 ATS in its last six vs. the NFC

TB is 11-3 ATS in its last 14 home games

OVER is 4-0 in GB’s last four games following an ATS win

OVER is 25-6 in GB’s last 31 games following a SU win with more than 14 MOV

UNDER is 5-2 in GB’s last seven games vs. a team with a winning record

UNDER is 9-3 in GB’s last 12 games on grass

UNDER is 8-3 in TB’s last 11 games on grass

UNDER is 6-2 in the last eight TB vs. GB matchups

DEN is 1-0 SU/0-1 ATS at home

SF is 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS on the road

DEN is 0-1 O/U at home

SF is 0-1 O/U on the road

SF is 6-3 SU/6-3 ATS in its past nine games vs. DEN

SF is 4-0 ATS in its last four games following an ATS win

SF is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games overall

SF is 4-1 ATS in its last five road games

DEN is 4-9 ATS in its last 13 games on grass

DEN is 1-5 ATS in its last six games overall

DEN is 0-4 ATS in its last four games following a SU win

UNDER is 5-0 in SF’s last five games overall

UNDER is 6-0 in SF’s last six games on grass

UNDER is 10-0-1 in DEN’s last 11 games after allowing less than 250 total yards in its previous game

UNDER is 10-3 in DEN’s last 13 games overall

UNDER is 6-0 in DEN’s last six games in September

NYG is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS at home

DAL is playing its first road game this season

NYG is 0-1 O/U at home

DAL is 0-2 O/U this season

DAL is 9-1 SU/8-2 ATS in their last 10 games vs. NYG

DAL is 4-0 ATS in its last four road games

DAL is 20-7 ATS in its last 27 vs. NFC East

DAL is 17-7 ATS in its last 24 games overall

DAL is 6-14 ATS in its last 20 games vs. a team with a winning record

DAL is 6-0 SU in its last six games vs. an opponent in the NFC East division

NYG is 10-22-1 ATS in its last 33 home games

NYG is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games

OVER is 5-2 in the last seven DAL vs. NYG matchups

UNDER is 8-1 in DAL’s last nine games following an ATS win

UNDER is 5-1 in DAL’s last six road games

UNDER is 11-2 in NYG’s last 13 games overall

UNDER is 6-0 in NYG’s last six home games

