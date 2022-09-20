NFL Futures Outlook: Notable Market Movement Following Week 2 on DraftKings Sportsbook

One of my favorite parts of betting throughout any sports season is that it’s not just about the given games on that day/week. With the growth of betting over the years, and the creative markets posted on DraftKings Sportsbook, we can keep betting the futures market throughout the duration of the season. With that in mind, this article will highlight some of the most notable movement within the futures market (whether it be team or player related) after each week of games. Here are some markets to keep an eye on following the Week 2 slate.

The Bills and Chiefs remain the Super Bowl favorites following Week 2, but their odds did get a bit shorter after improving to 2-0 with impressive victories. Buffalo, the preseason favorite, continued to climb from +450 to +400 following Week 2, while Kansas City moved from +700 to +650.

Meanwhile, we had some larger movement down the board. The 49ers were +2500 to win the Super Bowl, but are now +2000 following Week 2. As a massive favorite over the Seahawks, they were expected to win this game, so the majority of the movement is likely due to the Trey Lance injury. That means the market is higher on Jimmy Garoppolo than Lance.

The Dolphins followed up a Week 1 win as favorites with an insane fourth-quarter comeback as underdogs against the Ravens. The victory was eyeopening for bettors when it came to backing the Dolphins in the futures market, as we’ll see in a few ways in this article. But for now, Miami moves from +3000 to +2500 to win the Super Bowl.

If the Eagles didn’t have enough hype entering the season, they do now. After a dominant MNF victory in primetime, Philly has jumped from +2400 to +1200 to win it all. That leaves them as the team with the fifth shortest odds on the board.

The movement in the MVP market lines up pretty similarly with the board to win the Super Bowl. Josh Allen is your favorite, as he was preseason, and jumped from +425 to +350 after a stellar MNF showing — 317 passing yards and four touchdowns without an interception, all while resting the fourth quarter.

Patrick Mahomes has held steady at +500 for the last two weeks, leaving him behind only Allen. But it was Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa that really launched up the board following Week 2. Tagovailoa tossed four touchdown passes in the fourth quarter on Sunday alone, helping him to a bonkers 469 passing yards with six total touchdowns. Tua was +4500 following Week 1, and improved his odds to +2000.

Hurts stole the show on MNF, finishing with 333 passing yards and a touchdown through the air, but added 57 rushing yards and two trips to the end zone on the ground. Hurts was already one of the favorites following Week 1, but now jumps all the way to +800 — giving him the third shortest odds on the board.

We touched on how open this OROY market could be all season long in last week’s article, and we’re seeing that already. Jahan Dotson was last week’s big winner, moving up to +900 after catching two touchdowns. He hauled in another one in Week 2, and slightly crept up to +800.

Drake London looks like he’s going to be a primary target in a surprisingly good Atlanta offense. London was +1400 preseason, and moved to +1000 after hauling in five passes for 74 yards in his first game. In Week 2, Drake posted an 8-86-1 line on 12 targets against the Rams, which was enough to make him the favorite at +600.

Garrett Wilson of the Jets was also a big mover at the WR position. Wilson was +1600 preseason, and didn’t see his odds budge after Week 1. However, he went nuts in Sunday’s shocking comeback victory, finishing with eight receptions for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Wilson chopped his odds in half to +800.

It’s worth noting, we brought up Malik Willis last week, who sat at +5000. With no rookie quarterbacks currently starting, if any of them were to win a starting job, they’d likely become must-bet. Welp, we already saw the Titans bench Ryan Tannehill in Week 2. While I don’t expect a move at QB anytime soon, Willis already moved to +3500. Bettors are aware that the rookie could steal this job on a bad Tennessee team.

The Dolphins love continues when it comes to Mike McDaniel. He was bet down to +1600 preseason, and went all the way down to +1000 after starting his career as a head coach by defeating Bill Belichick. But it was the upset over the Ravens that really moved the needle. McDaniel was as high as +500 before leveling off at +600.

Like the Dolphins, the Giants are maybe even a more surprising 2-0 team with a rookie head coach. Brian Daboll was +1800 prior to the season, and improved his odds to +1000 after winning his debut over the Titans. He climbed a bit more after his 2-0 start, now sitting at +900.

