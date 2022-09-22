How To Bet The Amazon TNF Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special Amazon TNF Same Game Parlay for tonight’s Steelers-Browns game.

The Amazon team has made their Same Game Parlay. It is as follows:

Amari Cooper Over 49.5 Receiving Yards

Mitch Trubisky Under 199.5 Pass Yards

Cleveland Browns Over 21.5 Points

Coverage of the game begins at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

