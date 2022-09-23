NFL Week 3 Best Bets: Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Week 2 is upon us, and I’m getting some plays out early this week. I’m actually only writing up a side in one game, and while I’m sure I’ll add more throughout the week, I think this is a good week to get invested in the futures market. DraftKings Sportsbook essentially keeps the futures board open throughout the season, and I think a couple of results from Week 1 warrant placing some futures, without overreacting, of course.

Almost all of my football futures and week-to-week plays will be posted in article form, but as always follow along on Twitter, as some will just be posted here — @julianedlow.

As soon as this one popped up when the Week 3 board opened, it was obvious the wrong team was favored. I put out a tweet with the Niners as my best bet of the week, and would recommend it again at it’s current price as a slight favorite.

Trey Lance suffered an unfortunate ankle injury that’s going to sidelined him for the season. But the Niners rallied around Jimmy Garoppolo in their Week 2 victory, and the futures market agrees that the QB change makes San Francisco a more dangerous team.

Jimmy G is 19-6 as a starter in road games in his career, and goes into Denver to face a team off to a really tough start with its new coaching and quarterback combination. We all saw Nathaniel Hackett’s questionable decision making in the MNF opener, but it didn’t get any better in Week 2. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson is having a tough time adjusting to his new team, and completed just 14-of-31 passes (45.2%) against a pretty cushy Houston defense in his home opener.

The Niners are feeling good with a QB that took them to the NFC Title Game last season, and catch Denver at a time that its still too early in the learning process. Advantage San Francisco.

The 0-1-1 Texans have been a pretty tough team so far this season, going a sweat-free 2-0 ATS. Now we get them priced as underdogs against a Bears team that really struggles moving the ball. Chicago’s Week 1 victory over the Niners was pretty flukey, getting shutout deep into the third quarter before breaking through with some scores to win the low scoring game in a monsoon.

The Texans held the Colts to three points in three quarters before giving up 17 in the fourth quarter, which led to a 20-20 tie, and then went to Denver and allowed just 16 points. Point shouldn’t come easy for Chicago, so I think we’re getting points with the better team here.

The Lions have been an over machine in the early going this season. We’ve seen this number hit as low as 52.5 and as high as 53.5, so I’m hoping we get the number we want here and can fire on the over as a play.

The Lions offense was able to keep up with the high flying Eagles in Week 1 in a game that finished with 73 points. The next week the Lions were able to defeat the Commanders, and this one also flew over with 63 total points. The number has been adjusted some, but I feel Detroit is the team that plays a much larger role in this total, putting out a strong offense that averages 35.5, along with a dreadful defense.

I know backing Kirk Cousins to lead his team on scoring drives right now isn’t too sexy, but I like the spot for the Vikings. Minnesota returns home after a tough MNF loss, putting up just seven points. This is a great bounce-back spot for the Minnesota offense, and it’ll need the points against a soft defense to keep up with an offense that’s been scoring.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.