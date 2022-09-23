NFL Picks: Week 3 Underdog Bets to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Back-to-back 1-2 starts for my underdogs picks leaves my season record at 2-4. As we turn our attention to Week 3, let’s highlight three more underdogs to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Vikings were embarrassed by the Eagles on Monday Night Football. Kirk Cousins came up short yet again in prime time, throwing three interceptions and just one touchdown. That game was on the road, where the Vikings were 3-6 last season. They were 5-3 at home, though, and they took care of business at home in Week 1 this season with a win over the Packers.

As good as the Vikings have been at home, this is a lot of points to give to a Lions team that has exploded for 71 points through two games. Their defense isn’t very good, but the Lions have enough weapons on offense to be able to hang with most teams. The Lions were underdogs by at least five points 12 times last season, and they went 8-4 against the spread in those games. Look for them to keep this game close, even if they do ultimately lose on the road.

The Bears followed up a win over the 49ers in the rain in Week 1 with a lopsided loss to the Packers in Week 2. Their offense hasn’t been good, with them scoring a combined 29 points through two games. The rain was part of the reason for their struggles to score in Week 1, but with their lack of talent at wide receiver, they have the potential to be one of the worst offensive teams in the league.

The Texans have had their own problems scoring, also posting 29 points through two games. They are 0-1-1, though, despite facing two teams that were projected to be much better than them in the Colts and Broncos. Their defense stepped up in both games, limiting the Colts to 20 points and the Broncos to 16 points. This has the makings of a low-scoring affair that either team could just as easily win, so in a toss-up, I’ll take the points with the Texans.

Coming off of the high of beating the Broncos in Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle in Week 1, the Seahawks laid an egg against the 49ers in Week 2. They were outplayed throughout the game, falling by a score of 27-7. They only rushed for a total of 36 yards, and Geno Smith threw for just 197 yards to go along with an interception. The only points that they scored came on a blocked field goal for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Falcons hung tough again, losing to the Rams by just four points. After being down 28-3, they closed the game on a 24-3 run to nearly complete the comeback. They did a good job of limiting the Rams on the ground, and their defense generated two interceptions and a sack.

The Falcons also covered the spread in Week 1 in what turned out to be a heartbreaking loss to the Saints in which they had led by 16 points in the fourth quarter. Given how well the Falcons have faired against teams with good defenses, look for them to pull off their first win of the season in a much easier matchup.

