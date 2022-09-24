NFL Picks & Predictions: Football Player Prop Bets to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 3

Here are my favorite player props for the Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Jared Goff’s favorite target continues to turn heads, and he’s in position to do so again in Week 3. The Vikings haven’t faced an elite slot receiver through the first two weeks, but they did have a tough time containing Philadelphia’s top pass-catchers on MNF. Couple that with the fact they’re playing on a short week, and things continue to lean in St. Brown’s favor. Not to mention, Vikings safety Harrison Smith is sidelined with a concussion.

Now, this is all helpful for St. Brown, but he doesn’t exactly need anything extra working in his favor right now. He’s been targeted 12 times in each of Detroit’s first two games of 2022 after getting double-digit targets in the Lions’ final six games of 2021. Throughout this eight game stretch, St. Brown has reeled in 74.7% of his targets.

If the Patriots hope to contend in this one, they’ll have to slow the game down. Best way to do that from an offensive standpoint is feed Damien Harris, who just went off for 71 yards on 15 carries vs. Pittsburgh. That comes out to an average of 4.7 yards per carry, which is right around what the Ravens have allowed opposing lead backs to do through two weeks.

Raheem Mostert went for 51 yards on 11 carries in Miami’s comeback win vs. Baltimore in Week 2. Michael Carter only needed 10 carries to come up with 60 yards in the Jets’ blowout loss in the season opener.

The Cardinals responded to the doubters in Week 2, and they could very well build on that win in Week 3. But, one thing they’ve struggled with in the early going is their approach to opposing tight ends.

Darren Waller reeled in six of his eight targets in Week 2, logging 50 yards in the process. Travis Kelce logged eight catches and 121 yards on nine targets in Week 1. The KC tight end then had five catches on seven targets the next week, and Vegas’ tight end had four catches on six targets in the Raiders’ Week 1 contest.

Higbee comes into this contest having received more targets than both, and he hasn’t even gotten a look at Arizona yet. Matthew Stafford has gone to him 20 times in the early going, and Higbee has responded with 12 catches in the first two weeks (five in Week 1 and seven in Week 2).

