NFL Week 3 MNF Picks: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

With the Cowboys heavily depleted, this one as a chance to get really messy. Here’s how to approach Cowboys-Giants via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Find me on Twitter @Nick_Friar for updates.

Discounting his first NFL game, in which he barely played, Daniel Jones is 1-3 vs. the Cowboys. He also hasn’t been great on Mondays, which is why the Giants are 0-5 on MNF when Jones is under center. When looking at all the prime-time games he’s played in, Jones is 0-8.

All this means is he and the Giants are due. Although Dallas managed to upset the Bengals in Week 2, Cincinnati isn’t bouncing back well from their Super Bowl loss. So, it’s hard to put too much weight on that Cowboys win.

Also, Dallas was expected to get Michael Gallup in some capacity, but reports indicate he’ll be inactive. Either way, the most impactful 2022 debuts featured in this game would belong to the Giants. Azeez Ojulari, who set the franchise’s single-season record for sacks by a rookie last year, and Kayvon Thibodeaux, the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, are ready to put pressure on Cooper Rush. Dallas has one of the better offensive lines in the game, but they can only protect their guy for so long. With the injuries Dallas is dealing with, Rush is going to need a lot of time.

Lastly, the sharps are leaning heavily on New York straight-up in this one. The percentage of bets are split the same on the moneyline and against the spread — 43% Dallas and 57% New York — but the Giants make 69% of the moneyline handle, whereas they’re getting 55% of the handle against the spread.

Rush isn’t going to have much in the way of options this week. With Gallup expected to be inactive and Dalton Schultz hobbled, if not also inactive, Dallas’ backup QB will have to get creative with his receivers.

In his lone start last season, Rush targeted Ezekiel Elliott six times. They connected four times. But, Pollard is the running back at the center of Dallas’ air attack now. He and Rush connected four times in Week 2, but he was actually targeted seven times.

In Week 2, the Giants gave up four receptions and 26 yards to Christian McCaffrey on five targets. In their opener, the Giants gave up 61 yards and a TD on three receptions (four targets) to Dontrell Hilliard.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is dk-nfriar) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.