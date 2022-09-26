Sanderson Farms Championship Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The swing season is in full effect as we head to Jackson, Mississippi for the Sanderson Farms Championship this week. It is one of the worst fields we will see all year, with Sam Burns being the only golfer inside OWGR top 30 teeing it up.

Country Club of Jackson is a gettable par 72, measuring 7,460 yards with Bermuda grass greens.

Everything is coming together for Henley to grab his first PGA TOUR win in five years. We are back on Bermuda greens this week, which is by far his preferred putting surface, as he .35 strokes better per round compared to other surfaces. Sam Burns is obviously the best player in this field by a good margin, but the stats show Henley ranks No. 1 in this field in both SG: Tee-to-Green and SG: Approach over his past 48 rounds. While Burns has a great chance to repeat here, he’s borderline unbettable at 11/1 in a full field event. Henley is coming in at 22/1 which presents nice value. He’s played this event twice in his career, making the cut both times, while posting a T17 in 2016.

List is one of the more maddening golfers on the PGA TOUR. He’s one of the best pure ball-strikers in the world, but is equally as bad with his putter. You can take a long or short term view of it and the data is just about the same. List ranks 147th (out of 156 players) in this field in SG: Putting over his past 48 rounds, and ranks 146th over his past 16 rounds. His ball-striking over both time frames has been elite, which is why it’s so frustrating. He sits No. 3 over his past 16 rounds in SG: Ball-Striking, while sitting No. 2 in that department over his past 48 rounds. He did put it all together this past January to claim his first career PGA TOUR victory at Torrey Pines, and I like him in this spot at triple digit odds in a horrible field. He posted a runner up finish here in 2016 and was T17 one year ago.

I like getting plus money here as despite his recent ball-striking woes, Bez is one of the better golfers in this field and has finished inside the top 20 in six of his past 13 starts (46%). His odds here indicate there is a 40% chance that he finishes inside the top-20, so there is some value in this spot. The South African also thrives on Bermuda greens, ranking fourth in this field in SG: Putting per round on the surface. Bezuidenhout’s ball-striking numbers have been tanked by some awful rounds during the FedEx Cup Playoffs, but those courses are way more difficult than what we will see this week in Jackson, and I like him to bounce back here.

