NFL Futures Outlook: Notable Market Movement Following Week 3 on DraftKings Sportsbook

One of my favorite parts of betting throughout any sports season is that it’s not just about the given games on that day/week. With the growth of betting over the years, and the creative markets posted on DraftKings Sportsbook, we can keep betting the futures market throughout the duration of the season. With that in mind, this article will highlight some of the most notable movement within the futures market (whether it be team or player related) after each week of games. Here are some markets to keep an eye on following the Week 3 slate.

This division just continues to be impossible to predict. After combining for a 1-5-2 record in the first two weeks of the season (with the only win the Jaguars over the Colts in-division), the division went 3-1 with three upsets in Week 3.

The Colts took down the Chiefs for their first win of the season, and are still the favorites in the AFC South at +100. The Colts have 64% of the tickets for 52% of the handle.

The 2-1 Jaguars dominated the Chargers in Week 3, and have really gotten the attention of bettors. Jacksonville opened +1400 to win the AFC South, and worked their way up to +300 with the 1-1 start. Following the win at the Chargers, the Jags have moved to +225 in the division, and have an insane 33% of the handle on just 8% of the bets.

Last week we highlighted Mike McDaniel in this segment, moving from +1600 to as high as +500 after a 2-0 start. McDaniel settled in at +600, but with yet another upset victory, he’s back down to +500.

But sticking with the Jags theme here, it’s Doug Pederson that’s really moving up the board. Pederson opened +2500 and was +1100 entering Week 3. Following another upset win, Pederson is now +800.

The MVP market is starting to take form just a few weeks into the season. Last week we wrote up Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts as risers on the board, and their 3-0 starts keep them climbing.

Tua jumped from +4500 to +2000 with the win over the Ravens. Now an upset over the Bills has him at +1400. Hurts, who opened +4000, was +800 last week. He climbed to +600 with another win, leaving him only behind Josh Allen at +300.

Lamar Jackson is the other name that’s steadily climbing. Jackson opened +2800, and worked his way to +1000 following Week 2, even though he was on the wrong side of that matchup against Tagovailoa. But Jackson followed that up by throwing four touchdowns in a road win over the Patriots, along with another 107 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. That pushed Jackson up to +700, leaving him tied with Patrick Mahomes for third on the board.

This award is going to be one we cover every week with the way it’s been going. There are no rookie quarterbacks starting right now, and a bunch of receivers in solid roles. Drake London opened +1400 and has been on the rise each week — from +1000 to +600, and now still the favorite at +450.

But we have a new WR that’s coming in hot to join the OROY party, and his case makes a lot of sense. After seeing Davante Adams leave Green Bay, we knew Aaron Rodgers was going to have to find some new targets to spread the ball around to, and Romeo Doubs could be that guy. After opening +10000, Doubs has had the attention of bettors. But his 8-73-1 line (catching all eight targets) on Sunday in Tampa have Doubs sitting at +800 following Week 3, tied for second in the odds with Chris Olave.

