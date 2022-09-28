NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 4

After three weeks of the NFL season, 28 of the 32 teams in the NFL are either 1-2 or 2-1. With so much parity across the league, only two undefeated teams remain and only two teams remain winless. Can the 0-3 Raiders get things turned around, and are the 3-0 Dolphins and Eagles truly the top two teams in the NFL? The answers to those questions and many more start with what should be a very entertaining Week 4.

As you get your betting cards ready for this week on DraftKings Sportsbook, take a look at these early season trends against the spread and totals to help you make the right picks.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

MOV: Margin of Victory

+/-: Plus/Minus

CIN is 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS at home

MIA is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS on the road

CIN is 0-1 O/U at home

MIA is 1-0 O/U on the road

MIA is 11-1 SU in its last 12 games

MIA is 5-1 ATS in its last six games

MIA is 14-4 SU in its last 18 games vs. CIN

CIN is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 games

CIN is 8-1 ATS in its last nine games vs. AFC

The HOME team is 5-0 ATS in the past five CIN vs MIA matchups

OVER is 6-0 in CIN’s last six games after a SU win with MOV 14+

UNDER is 9-4 in MIA’s last 13 games

UNDER is 8-0 in CIN’s last eight games

UNDER is 6-0 in CIN’s last six games vs. AFC

UNDER is 6-1 in the last seven CIN vs MIA matchups

This game will be played on a neutral field in London

MIN is 10-1-1 ATS in its last 12 games on turf

MIN is 3-4 SU/2-5 ATS in its last seven games vs. NO

NO is 5-0 SU in its last five games vs. the NFC North

NO is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games on turf

The FAVORITE is 6-2 ATS in the past eight MIN vs. NO matchups

OVER is 8-3 in MIN’s last 11 games

OVER is 7-3 in MIN’s last 10 games vs. NFC

OVER is 9-4 in the past 13 MIN vs. NO matchups

UNDER is 8-2 in NO’s last 10 games

ATL is 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS at home

CLE is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS on the road

ATL is 1-0 O/U at home

CLE is 1-0 O/U on the road

CLE is 6-1 SU in its last seven games vs. ATL

CLE is 7-0 ATS in its last seven games vs. the NFC South

CLE is 2-5 SU in its last seven games on the road

CLE is 1-5 ATS in its last six games following a SU win

ATL is 1-9 SU in its last 10 home games

ATL is 0-8 ATS in its last eight games vs. AFC North

The UNDERDOG is 4-1 ATS in the last five CLE vs. ATL matchups

OVER is 4-0 in ATL’s last four games

UNDER is 6-1 in CLE’s last seven games vs. a team with a losing record

UNDER is 5-1 in CLE’s last six games after accumulating under 350 total yards in its previous game

UNDER is 5-1 in ATL’s last six games following a SU win

UNDER is 4-1 in the last five CLE vs. ATL matchups

DAL is 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS at home

WAS is 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS on the road

DAL is 0-2 O/U at home

WAS is 1-0 O/U on the road

DAL is 5-2 SU/5-2 ATS in its last seven games vs. WAS

DAL is 14-6 SU/14-6 ATS in its last 20 games

DAL is 7-0 ATS in its last seven games vs. the NFC East

DAL is 12-3 ATS in its last 15 games vs. the NFC

DAL is 6-0 ATS in its last six games vs. a team with a losing record

WAS is 2-6 SU in its last eight games

WAS is 1-6 SU in its last seven games vs. the NFC

WAS is 1-5 SU in its last six games vs. the NFC East

The FAVORITE is 5-2 ATS in the last seven WAS vs. DAL matchups

OVER is 7-0 in the last seven WAS vs. DAL matchups at DAL

OVER is 21-6 in DAL’s last 27 home games vs. a team with a losing record

UNDER is 10-5 in WAS’s last 15 games

UNDER is 11-4 in DAL’s last 15 games

UNDER is 6-1 in WAS’s last seven games following an ATS loss

UNDER is 4-0 in DAL’s last four home games

DET is 1-1 SU/2-0 ATS at home

SEA is 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS on the road

DET is 2-0 O/U at home

SEA is 0-1 O/U on the road

DET is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games

DET is 6-0 ATS in its last six home games

DET is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games following a SU loss

SEA IS 39-19-4 ATS in its last 62 games following a SU loss

SEA is 5-1 SU/4-2 ATS in its last six games vs. DET

The HOME team is 6-2 ATS in the last eight SEA vs. DET matchups

OVER is 6-3 in SEA’s last nine games

OVER is 5-0 in DET’s last five games

OVER is 5-0 in DET’s last five games vs. NFC

OVER is 9-2 in DET’s last 11 home games vs. a team with a losing road record

UNDER is 10-4 in SEA’s last 14 road games

UNDER is 20-9 in SEA’s last 29 games

UNDER is 8-2 in SEA’s last 10 road games

IND is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS at home

TEN is 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS on the road

IND is 0-1 O/U at home

TEN is 1-0 O/U on the road

TEN is 13-7 SU in its last 20 games

TEN is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

TEN is 7-21-1 ATS in its last 29 road games vs. a team with a losing home record

TEN is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games following a SU win

TEN is 0-4 ATS in its last four road games

TEN is 4-1 SU/4-1 ATS in its last five games vs. IND

IND is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The ROAD team is 6-1 ATS in the past seven TEN vs. IND matchups

OVER is 9-2 in TEN’s last 11 road games

OVER is 4-1 in the last five TEN vs. IND matchups

OVER is 10-1 in Ten’s last 11 games on turf

UNDER is 6-3 in TEN’s last nine games

UNDER is 8-0 in IND’s last eight games

UNDER is 7-0 in IND’s last seven games vs. the AFC

UNDER is 10-1 in IND’s last 11 vs. the AFC South

NYG is 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS at home

CHI is 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS on the road

NYG is 1-1 O/U at home

CHI is 0-1 O/U on the road

CHI is 5-10 SU/4-10-1 ATS in its last 15 games

CHI is 1-11 in its last 12 road games vs. a team with a winning home record

CHI is 5-15 ATS in its last 20 vs. the NFC

NYG is 2-7 SU/2-7 ATS in its past nine games

NYG is 5-0 in its last five games when playing on Sunday following a Monday night game

NYG is 6-2 ATS in its past eight games vs. CHI

NYG is 1-5 ATS in its last six vs. a team with a winning record

The UNDERDOG is 5-1 in the past six CHI vs. NYG matchups

The ROAD team is 8-3 ATS in the past 11 CHI vs. NYG matchups

UNDER is 6-2 in CHI’s last eight games following a SU win

UNDER is 11-1 in NYG’s last 12 games following an ATS win

UNDER is 6-1 in NYG’s last seven home games

UNDER is 21-5-2 in NYG’s last 28 games overall

UNDER is 15-5-2 in NYG’s last 22 games vs. the NFC

UNDER is 18-8 in CHI’s last 26 games vs. a team with a winning record

PHI is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS at home

JAX is 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS on the road

PHI is 0-1 O/U at home

JAX is 2-0 O/U on the road

JAX is 5-2 ATS in its last seven road games vs. a team with a winning home record

JAX is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games overall

JAX is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 road games

JAX is 1-19 SU in its last 19 road games

PHI is 4-11-1 ATS in its last 16 games following an ATS win

PHI is 0-7 ATS in its last seven games after accumulating less than 90 yards rushing in the previous game

PHI is 7-2 SU in its last nine games

PHI is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games vs. the AFC South

OVER is 4-0 in JAX’s last four road games

OVER is 5-2 in JAX’s last seven games

OVER is 5-1 in PHI’s last six home games

UNDER is 6-1 in JAX’s last seven road games vs. a team with a winning record

UNDER is 20-7 in JAX’s last 27 games vs. a team with a winning record

UNDER is 17-8 in PHI’s last 25 games following an ATS win

PIT is 0-1 SU/0-0-1 ATS at home

NYJ is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS on the road

PIT is 0-1 O/U at home

NYJ is 1-0 O/U on the road

PIT is 4-0 ATS in its last four games following an ATS loss

PIT is 3-0-1 ATS in its last four home games

PIT is 2-9 ATS in its last 11 games as the favorite

NYJ is 16-33-2 ATS in its last 51 road games

NYJ is 7-13 ATS in its last 20 games

NYJ is 6-13 ATS in its last 19 games vs. PIT

NYJ is 1-10 SU in its last 11 games at PIT

OVER is 20-9 in NYJ’s last 29 vs. a team with a losing record

UNDER is 4-2 in PIT’s last six games

UNDER is 5-0 in PIT’s last five home games

UNDER is 5-0 in the last five NYJ vs. PIT matchups

UNDER is 8-3 in NYJ’s last 11 games vs. the AFC North

BAL is 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS at home

BUF is 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS on the road

BAL is 1-0 O/U at home

BUF is 0-2 O/U on the road

BAL is 5-0 SU in its last five home games vs. BUF

BAL is 9-4 ATS in its last 13 games vs. a team with a winning record

BAL is 3-6 ATS in its past 19 games vs. the AFC East

BAL is 2-9 in its last 11 games following an ATS win

BUF is 7-2 SU/6-2-1 ATS in its last nine games

BUF is 7-1-1 ATS in its last 9 games following an ATS loss

The FAVORITE is 4-0 ATS in the past four BUF vs. BAL matchups

OVER is 13-7 in BUF’s last 20 road games

UNDER is 7-0 in BUF’s last seven games vs. the AFC North

UNDER is 8-2 in the past 10 BUF vs. BAL matchups

HOU is 0-0-1 SU/1-0 ATS at home

LAC is 0-1 SU/1-0 ATS on the road

HOU is 0-1 O/U at home

LAC is 0-1 O/U on the road

LAC is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games vs. HOU

LAC is 11-3 ATS in its last 14 games following a double-digit loss at home

LAC is 9-4-1 ATS in its last 14 road games vs. a team with a losing home record

HOU is 5-0 ATS in its last five games vs. the AFC

HOU is 5-1-1 ATS in its last seven games

HOU is 1-7-1 SU in its last nine home games

OVER is 4-0 in HOU’s last four games following a SU loss

OVER is 7-1 in LAC’s last eight games following a SU loss

OVER is 7-1 in LAC’s last eight games on turf

OVER is 5-1 in LAC’s last six games vs. a team with a losing record

UNDER is 7-3 in HOU’s last 10 vs. the AFC

UNDER is 8-2 in LAC’s last 10 games after scoring less than 15 points

CAR is 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS at home

ARI is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS on the road

CAR is 1-1 O/U at home

ARI is 0-0-1 O/U on the road

ARI is 1-4 SU/1-4 ATS in its last five games

ARI is 0-6 SU/0-6 ATS in its last six games vs. CAR

ARI is 1-5 ATS in its last six games on grass

ARI is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 games on the road

ARI is 23-8 ATS in its last 31 road games vs. a team with a losing home record

CAR is 1-9 SU/1-9 ATS in its last 10 games

CAR is 7-19-1 ATS in its last 27 home games

CAR is 0-7 ATS in its last seven home games vs. a team with a losing road record

OVER is 5-1 in the last six ARI vs. CAR matchups

OVER is 6-1 in CAR’s last seven games vs. the NFC West

OVER is 6-2 in CAR’s last eight games on grass

UNDER is 4-2 in CAR’s last six games

UNDER is 6-1 in ARI’s last seven games following a SU loss

UNDER is 14-3 in ARI’s last 17 games following an ATS loss

GB is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS at home

NE is 1-1 SU/0-1-1 ATS on the road

GB is 0-1 O/U at home

NE is 0-2 O/U on the road

NE is 1-4 SU/0-4-1 ATS in its last five games

NE is 6-0 ATS in its last six games following a double-digit home loss

GB is 15-5 SU/14-6 ATS in its last 20 games

GB is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 home games

GB is 19-7 ATC in its last 26 games on grass

OVER is 5-2 in NE’s last seven games

OVER is 4-0 in GB’s last four games vs. a team with a losing record

UNDER is 6-2 in NE’s last eight road games

UNDER is 4-1 in GB’s last five games

UNDER is 4-1 in the last five NE vs. GB matchups

UNDER is 5-1 in GB’s last six games vs. the AFC East

UNDER is 8-0 in GB’s last eight games played in October

LV is 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS at home

DEN is 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS on the road

LV is 0-0-1 O/U at home

DEN is 0-1 O/U on the road

DEN is 2-5 SU/2-5 ATS in its past seven games

DEN is 2-7 SU/1-8 ATS in its last nine games vs. LV

DEN is 1-9 SU in its last 10 games vs. the AFC West

LV is 1-4 SU/1-4 ATS in its last five games

LV is 3-7 ATS in its last 20 games vs. the AFC West

OVER is 12-6 in LV’s last 18 home games

OVER is 7-1-1 in LV’s last nine home games vs. a team with a winning record

The UNDERDOG is 7-1 ATS in the last eight DEN vs. LV matchups

The HOME TEAM is 9-3 ATS in the last 12 DEN vs. LV matchups

UNDER is 11-3 in DEN’s last 14 games

UNDER is 8-0 in DEN’s last eight games following an ATS win

UNDER is 20-8 in DEN’s last 28 games.

UNDER is 5-0 in DEN’s last five games at LV

UNDER is 2-9 in the last 11 DEN vs. LV matchups

TB is 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS at home

KC is 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS on the road

TB is 1-0 O/U at home

KC is 1-1 O/U on the road

KC is 1-6 SU/1-6 ATS in its last seven games vs. TB

KC is 6-0 SU in its last six games vs. the NFC

KC is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games on grass

KC is 6-13 ATS in its last 19 games following an ATS loss

TB is 4-0 ATS in its last four games following an ATS loss

TB is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games following a SU loss

TB is 10-3 SU/9-4 ATS in its last 13 games

TB is 6-0 SU in its last six games vs. the AFC

TB is 5-0 ATS in its last five home games vs. KC

TB is 4-0 ATS in its last four games vs. KC

The UNDERDOG is 5-1 ATS in the past six KC vs. TB matchups

The HOME TEAM is 5-1 ATS in the past six KC vs. TB matchups

OVER is 8-3 in KC’s last 11 games

OVER is 5-1 in KC’s last six road games

UNDER is 4-1 in TB’s last five games

UNDER is 7-0 in TB’s last seven games following a SU loss

SF is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS at home

LAR is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS on the road

SF is 0-1 O/U at home

LAR is 0-1 O/U on the road

LAR is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

LAR is 0-5 ATS in its last five games vs. SF

LAR is 6-0 SU in its last six road games

LAR is 4-1 ATS in its last five games played on Monday

LAR is 1-6 SU/2-5 ATS in its last seven games vs. SF

SF is 5-0 ATS in its last five home games

SF is 5-0 ATS in its last five games vs. a team with a winning record

SF is 11-4 SU in its last 15 games played on Monday

The UNDERDOG is 7-0 ATS in the past seven LAR vs. SF matchups

OVER is 6-2 in LAR’s last eight games on grass

UNDER is 7-2 in the last nine LAR vs. SF matchups

UNDER is 6-2 in LAR’s last eight games vs. the NFC West

UNDER is 10-1 in SF’s last 11 games

UNDER is 5-0 in SF’s last five games after a SU loss

UNDER is 7-2 in the last nine LAR at SF matchups

UNDER is 5-1 in the last five LAR vs. SF matchups

