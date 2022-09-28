NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 4

After three weeks of the NFL season, 28 of the 32 teams in the NFL are either 1-2 or 2-1. With so much parity across the league, only two undefeated teams remain and only two teams remain winless. Can the 0-3 Raiders get things turned around, and are the 3-0 Dolphins and Eagles truly the top two teams in the NFL? The answers to those questions and many more start with what should be a very entertaining Week 4.
As you get your betting cards ready for this week on DraftKings Sportsbook, take a look at these early season trends against the spread and totals to help you make the right picks.
Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:
- SU: Straight Up
- ATS: Against the Spread
- O/U: Over/Under
- MOV: Margin of Victory
- +/-: Plus/Minus
Miami Dolphins (3-0 SU/3-0 ATS) at Cincinnati Bengals (1-2 SU/1-2 ATS)
- CIN is 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS at home
- MIA is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS on the road
- CIN is 0-1 O/U at home
- MIA is 1-0 O/U on the road
- MIA is 11-1 SU in its last 12 games
- MIA is 5-1 ATS in its last six games
- MIA is 14-4 SU in its last 18 games vs. CIN
- CIN is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 games
- CIN is 8-1 ATS in its last nine games vs. AFC
- The HOME team is 5-0 ATS in the past five CIN vs MIA matchups
- OVER is 6-0 in CIN’s last six games after a SU win with MOV 14+
- UNDER is 9-4 in MIA’s last 13 games
- UNDER is 8-0 in CIN’s last eight games
- UNDER is 6-0 in CIN’s last six games vs. AFC
- UNDER is 6-1 in the last seven CIN vs MIA matchups
Minnesota Vikings (2-1 SU/1-2 ATS) at New Orleans Saints (1-2 SU/0-3 ATS)
- This game will be played on a neutral field in London
- MIN is 10-1-1 ATS in its last 12 games on turf
- MIN is 3-4 SU/2-5 ATS in its last seven games vs. NO
- NO is 5-0 SU in its last five games vs. the NFC North
- NO is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games on turf
- The FAVORITE is 6-2 ATS in the past eight MIN vs. NO matchups
- OVER is 8-3 in MIN’s last 11 games
- OVER is 7-3 in MIN’s last 10 games vs. NFC
- OVER is 9-4 in the past 13 MIN vs. NO matchups
- UNDER is 8-2 in NO’s last 10 games
Cleveland Browns (2-1 SU/2-1 ATS) at Atlanta Falcons (1-2 SU/3-0 ATS)
- ATL is 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS at home
- CLE is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS on the road
- ATL is 1-0 O/U at home
- CLE is 1-0 O/U on the road
- CLE is 6-1 SU in its last seven games vs. ATL
- CLE is 7-0 ATS in its last seven games vs. the NFC South
- CLE is 2-5 SU in its last seven games on the road
- CLE is 1-5 ATS in its last six games following a SU win
- ATL is 1-9 SU in its last 10 home games
- ATL is 0-8 ATS in its last eight games vs. AFC North
- The UNDERDOG is 4-1 ATS in the last five CLE vs. ATL matchups
- OVER is 4-0 in ATL’s last four games
- UNDER is 6-1 in CLE’s last seven games vs. a team with a losing record
- UNDER is 5-1 in CLE’s last six games after accumulating under 350 total yards in its previous game
- UNDER is 5-1 in ATL’s last six games following a SU win
- UNDER is 4-1 in the last five CLE vs. ATL matchups
Washington Commanders (1-2 SU/1-2 ATS) at Dallas Cowboys (2-1 SU/2-1 ATS)
- DAL is 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS at home
- WAS is 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS on the road
- DAL is 0-2 O/U at home
- WAS is 1-0 O/U on the road
- DAL is 5-2 SU/5-2 ATS in its last seven games vs. WAS
- DAL is 14-6 SU/14-6 ATS in its last 20 games
- DAL is 7-0 ATS in its last seven games vs. the NFC East
- DAL is 12-3 ATS in its last 15 games vs. the NFC
- DAL is 6-0 ATS in its last six games vs. a team with a losing record
- WAS is 2-6 SU in its last eight games
- WAS is 1-6 SU in its last seven games vs. the NFC
- WAS is 1-5 SU in its last six games vs. the NFC East
- The FAVORITE is 5-2 ATS in the last seven WAS vs. DAL matchups
- OVER is 7-0 in the last seven WAS vs. DAL matchups at DAL
- OVER is 21-6 in DAL’s last 27 home games vs. a team with a losing record
- UNDER is 10-5 in WAS’s last 15 games
- UNDER is 11-4 in DAL’s last 15 games
- UNDER is 6-1 in WAS’s last seven games following an ATS loss
- UNDER is 4-0 in DAL’s last four home games
Seattle Seahawks (1-2 SU/1-2 ATS) at Detroit Lions (1-2 SU/3-0 ATS)
- DET is 1-1 SU/2-0 ATS at home
- SEA is 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS on the road
- DET is 2-0 O/U at home
- SEA is 0-1 O/U on the road
- DET is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games
- DET is 6-0 ATS in its last six home games
- DET is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games following a SU loss
- SEA IS 39-19-4 ATS in its last 62 games following a SU loss
- SEA is 5-1 SU/4-2 ATS in its last six games vs. DET
- The HOME team is 6-2 ATS in the last eight SEA vs. DET matchups
- OVER is 6-3 in SEA’s last nine games
- OVER is 5-0 in DET’s last five games
- OVER is 5-0 in DET’s last five games vs. NFC
- OVER is 9-2 in DET’s last 11 home games vs. a team with a losing road record
- UNDER is 10-4 in SEA’s last 14 road games
- UNDER is 20-9 in SEA’s last 29 games
- UNDER is 8-2 in SEA’s last 10 road games
Tennessee Titans (1-2 SU/1-2 ATS) at Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1 SU/1-2 ATS)
- IND is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS at home
- TEN is 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS on the road
- IND is 0-1 O/U at home
- TEN is 1-0 O/U on the road
- TEN is 13-7 SU in its last 20 games
- TEN is 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- TEN is 7-21-1 ATS in its last 29 road games vs. a team with a losing home record
- TEN is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games following a SU win
- TEN is 0-4 ATS in its last four road games
- TEN is 4-1 SU/4-1 ATS in its last five games vs. IND
- IND is 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- The ROAD team is 6-1 ATS in the past seven TEN vs. IND matchups
- OVER is 9-2 in TEN’s last 11 road games
- OVER is 4-1 in the last five TEN vs. IND matchups
- OVER is 10-1 in Ten’s last 11 games on turf
- UNDER is 6-3 in TEN’s last nine games
- UNDER is 8-0 in IND’s last eight games
- UNDER is 7-0 in IND’s last seven games vs. the AFC
- UNDER is 10-1 in IND’s last 11 vs. the AFC South
Chicago Bears (2-1 SU/1-1-1 ATS) at New York Giants (2-1 SU/2-1 ATS)
- NYG is 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS at home
- CHI is 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS on the road
- NYG is 1-1 O/U at home
- CHI is 0-1 O/U on the road
- CHI is 5-10 SU/4-10-1 ATS in its last 15 games
- CHI is 1-11 in its last 12 road games vs. a team with a winning home record
- CHI is 5-15 ATS in its last 20 vs. the NFC
- NYG is 2-7 SU/2-7 ATS in its past nine games
- NYG is 5-0 in its last five games when playing on Sunday following a Monday night game
- NYG is 6-2 ATS in its past eight games vs. CHI
- NYG is 1-5 ATS in its last six vs. a team with a winning record
- The UNDERDOG is 5-1 in the past six CHI vs. NYG matchups
- The ROAD team is 8-3 ATS in the past 11 CHI vs. NYG matchups
- UNDER is 6-2 in CHI’s last eight games following a SU win
- UNDER is 11-1 in NYG’s last 12 games following an ATS win
- UNDER is 6-1 in NYG’s last seven home games
- UNDER is 21-5-2 in NYG’s last 28 games overall
- UNDER is 15-5-2 in NYG’s last 22 games vs. the NFC
- UNDER is 18-8 in CHI’s last 26 games vs. a team with a winning record
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1 SU/2-1 ATS) at Philadelphia Eagles (3-0 SU/2-1 ATS)
- PHI is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS at home
- JAX is 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS on the road
- PHI is 0-1 O/U at home
- JAX is 2-0 O/U on the road
- JAX is 5-2 ATS in its last seven road games vs. a team with a winning home record
- JAX is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games overall
- JAX is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 road games
- JAX is 1-19 SU in its last 19 road games
- PHI is 4-11-1 ATS in its last 16 games following an ATS win
- PHI is 0-7 ATS in its last seven games after accumulating less than 90 yards rushing in the previous game
- PHI is 7-2 SU in its last nine games
- PHI is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games vs. the AFC South
- OVER is 4-0 in JAX’s last four road games
- OVER is 5-2 in JAX’s last seven games
- OVER is 5-1 in PHI’s last six home games
- UNDER is 6-1 in JAX’s last seven road games vs. a team with a winning record
- UNDER is 20-7 in JAX’s last 27 games vs. a team with a winning record
- UNDER is 17-8 in PHI’s last 25 games following an ATS win
New York Jets (1-2 SU/1-2 ATS) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2 SU/1-1-1 ATS)
- PIT is 0-1 SU/0-0-1 ATS at home
- NYJ is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS on the road
- PIT is 0-1 O/U at home
- NYJ is 1-0 O/U on the road
- PIT is 4-0 ATS in its last four games following an ATS loss
- PIT is 3-0-1 ATS in its last four home games
- PIT is 2-9 ATS in its last 11 games as the favorite
- NYJ is 16-33-2 ATS in its last 51 road games
- NYJ is 7-13 ATS in its last 20 games
- NYJ is 6-13 ATS in its last 19 games vs. PIT
- NYJ is 1-10 SU in its last 11 games at PIT
- OVER is 20-9 in NYJ’s last 29 vs. a team with a losing record
- UNDER is 4-2 in PIT’s last six games
- UNDER is 5-0 in PIT’s last five home games
- UNDER is 5-0 in the last five NYJ vs. PIT matchups
- UNDER is 8-3 in NYJ’s last 11 games vs. the AFC North
Buffalo Bills (2-1 SU/2-1 ATS) at Baltimore Ravens (2-1 SU/2-1 ATS)
- BAL is 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS at home
- BUF is 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS on the road
- BAL is 1-0 O/U at home
- BUF is 0-2 O/U on the road
- BAL is 5-0 SU in its last five home games vs. BUF
- BAL is 9-4 ATS in its last 13 games vs. a team with a winning record
- BAL is 3-6 ATS in its past 19 games vs. the AFC East
- BAL is 2-9 in its last 11 games following an ATS win
- BUF is 7-2 SU/6-2-1 ATS in its last nine games
- BUF is 7-1-1 ATS in its last 9 games following an ATS loss
- The FAVORITE is 4-0 ATS in the past four BUF vs. BAL matchups
- OVER is 13-7 in BUF’s last 20 road games
- UNDER is 7-0 in BUF’s last seven games vs. the AFC North
- UNDER is 8-2 in the past 10 BUF vs. BAL matchups
Los Angeles Chargers (1-2 SU/2-1 ATS) at Houston Texans (0-2-1 SU/2-0-1 ATS)
- HOU is 0-0-1 SU/1-0 ATS at home
- LAC is 0-1 SU/1-0 ATS on the road
- HOU is 0-1 O/U at home
- LAC is 0-1 O/U on the road
- LAC is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games vs. HOU
- LAC is 11-3 ATS in its last 14 games following a double-digit loss at home
- LAC is 9-4-1 ATS in its last 14 road games vs. a team with a losing home record
- HOU is 5-0 ATS in its last five games vs. the AFC
- HOU is 5-1-1 ATS in its last seven games
- HOU is 1-7-1 SU in its last nine home games
- OVER is 4-0 in HOU’s last four games following a SU loss
- OVER is 7-1 in LAC’s last eight games following a SU loss
- OVER is 7-1 in LAC’s last eight games on turf
- OVER is 5-1 in LAC’s last six games vs. a team with a losing record
- UNDER is 7-3 in HOU’s last 10 vs. the AFC
- UNDER is 8-2 in LAC’s last 10 games after scoring less than 15 points
Arizona Cardinals (1-2 SU/1-2 ATS) at Carolina Panthers (1-2 SU/1-2 ATS)
- CAR is 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS at home
- ARI is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS on the road
- CAR is 1-1 O/U at home
- ARI is 0-0-1 O/U on the road
- ARI is 1-4 SU/1-4 ATS in its last five games
- ARI is 0-6 SU/0-6 ATS in its last six games vs. CAR
- ARI is 1-5 ATS in its last six games on grass
- ARI is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 games on the road
- ARI is 23-8 ATS in its last 31 road games vs. a team with a losing home record
- CAR is 1-9 SU/1-9 ATS in its last 10 games
- CAR is 7-19-1 ATS in its last 27 home games
- CAR is 0-7 ATS in its last seven home games vs. a team with a losing road record
- OVER is 5-1 in the last six ARI vs. CAR matchups
- OVER is 6-1 in CAR’s last seven games vs. the NFC West
- OVER is 6-2 in CAR’s last eight games on grass
- UNDER is 4-2 in CAR’s last six games
- UNDER is 6-1 in ARI’s last seven games following a SU loss
- UNDER is 14-3 in ARI’s last 17 games following an ATS loss
New England Patriots (1-2 SU/0-2-1 ATS) at Green Bay Packers (2-1 SU/1-2 ATS)
- GB is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS at home
- NE is 1-1 SU/0-1-1 ATS on the road
- GB is 0-1 O/U at home
- NE is 0-2 O/U on the road
- NE is 1-4 SU/0-4-1 ATS in its last five games
- NE is 6-0 ATS in its last six games following a double-digit home loss
- GB is 15-5 SU/14-6 ATS in its last 20 games
- GB is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 home games
- GB is 19-7 ATC in its last 26 games on grass
- OVER is 5-2 in NE’s last seven games
- OVER is 4-0 in GB’s last four games vs. a team with a losing record
- UNDER is 6-2 in NE’s last eight road games
- UNDER is 4-1 in GB’s last five games
- UNDER is 4-1 in the last five NE vs. GB matchups
- UNDER is 5-1 in GB’s last six games vs. the AFC East
- UNDER is 8-0 in GB’s last eight games played in October
Denver Broncos (2-1 SU/1-2 ATS) at Las Vegas Raiders (0-3 SU/0-3 ATS)
- LV is 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS at home
- DEN is 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS on the road
- LV is 0-0-1 O/U at home
- DEN is 0-1 O/U on the road
- DEN is 2-5 SU/2-5 ATS in its past seven games
- DEN is 2-7 SU/1-8 ATS in its last nine games vs. LV
- DEN is 1-9 SU in its last 10 games vs. the AFC West
- LV is 1-4 SU/1-4 ATS in its last five games
- LV is 3-7 ATS in its last 20 games vs. the AFC West
- OVER is 12-6 in LV’s last 18 home games
- OVER is 7-1-1 in LV’s last nine home games vs. a team with a winning record
- The UNDERDOG is 7-1 ATS in the last eight DEN vs. LV matchups
- The HOME TEAM is 9-3 ATS in the last 12 DEN vs. LV matchups
- UNDER is 11-3 in DEN’s last 14 games
- UNDER is 8-0 in DEN’s last eight games following an ATS win
- UNDER is 20-8 in DEN’s last 28 games.
- UNDER is 5-0 in DEN’s last five games at LV
- UNDER is 2-9 in the last 11 DEN vs. LV matchups
Kansas City Chiefs (2-1 SU/1-2 ATS) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1 SU/2-1 ATS)
- TB is 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS at home
- KC is 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS on the road
- TB is 1-0 O/U at home
- KC is 1-1 O/U on the road
- KC is 1-6 SU/1-6 ATS in its last seven games vs. TB
- KC is 6-0 SU in its last six games vs. the NFC
- KC is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games on grass
- KC is 6-13 ATS in its last 19 games following an ATS loss
- TB is 4-0 ATS in its last four games following an ATS loss
- TB is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games following a SU loss
- TB is 10-3 SU/9-4 ATS in its last 13 games
- TB is 6-0 SU in its last six games vs. the AFC
- TB is 5-0 ATS in its last five home games vs. KC
- TB is 4-0 ATS in its last four games vs. KC
- The UNDERDOG is 5-1 ATS in the past six KC vs. TB matchups
- The HOME TEAM is 5-1 ATS in the past six KC vs. TB matchups
- OVER is 8-3 in KC’s last 11 games
- OVER is 5-1 in KC’s last six road games
- UNDER is 4-1 in TB’s last five games
- UNDER is 7-0 in TB’s last seven games following a SU loss
Los Angeles Rams (2-1 SU/1-2 ATS) at San Francisco 49ers (1-2 SU/1-2 ATS)
- SF is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS at home
- LAR is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS on the road
- SF is 0-1 O/U at home
- LAR is 0-1 O/U on the road
- LAR is 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- LAR is 0-5 ATS in its last five games vs. SF
- LAR is 6-0 SU in its last six road games
- LAR is 4-1 ATS in its last five games played on Monday
- LAR is 1-6 SU/2-5 ATS in its last seven games vs. SF
- SF is 5-0 ATS in its last five home games
- SF is 5-0 ATS in its last five games vs. a team with a winning record
- SF is 11-4 SU in its last 15 games played on Monday
- The UNDERDOG is 7-0 ATS in the past seven LAR vs. SF matchups
- OVER is 6-2 in LAR’s last eight games on grass
- UNDER is 7-2 in the last nine LAR vs. SF matchups
- UNDER is 6-2 in LAR’s last eight games vs. the NFC West
- UNDER is 10-1 in SF’s last 11 games
- UNDER is 5-0 in SF’s last five games after a SU loss
- UNDER is 7-2 in the last nine LAR at SF matchups
- UNDER is 5-1 in the last five LAR vs. SF matchups
I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is z.thompson) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.