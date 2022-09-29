How To Bet The Amazon TNF Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Dolphins vs. Bengals

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special Amazon TNF Same Game Parlay for tonight’s Dolphins-Bengals game.

The Amazon team has made their Same Game Parlay. It is as follows:

Ja’Marr Chase 70+ Receiving Yards

Chase Edmonds to Score A TD

Over 48.5 points

DraftKings Sportsbook Game Preview

After winning an instant classic and claiming their first 3-0 start since 2018, the Miami Dolphins look like Super Bowl contenders and now get the chance to test themselves when they travel to face the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. The lone undefeated team in the AFC, the Dolphins took down the Super Bowl favorite Bills, 21-19, in dramatic fashion to continue their hot start to the Mike McDaniel era. His troops survived sweltering Miami conditions, a Tua Tagovailoa concussion scare and a “butt punt” to remain perfect. Meanwhile, the Bengals’ offensive line kept Joe Burrow upright vs. the Jets and he duly delivered with his best performance of the season, throwing for 275 yards and three touchdowns as the team moved to 1-2. The defense also showed up, sacking Joe Flacco four times, creating four turnovers and holding the Jets to just four field goals. The availability of Tagovailoa (back/ankle) will play a crucial role in this primetime matchup.

Recent Head-To-Head History

DraftKings Sportsbook Game Stats

Tyler Boyd has scored a touchdown in each of the Bengals’ last four games at Paycor Stadium.

Each of the Bengals’ last eight home games has gone UNDER the total points line.

Ja’Marr Chase has scored the last touchdown in each of the Bengals’ last three games against AFC opponents.

The Bengals have covered the spread in each of their last seven games against teams that held a winning record.

Games at Paycor Stadium average 43.0 total points.

The average winning margin at Paycor Stadium is 3.0 points.

Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.