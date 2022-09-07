U.S. Open Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for September 7

We have one quarter-final on both the men’s and women’s side tonight at the U.S. Open, and it’s time to get back to these picks after a brief hiatus.

I’ve highlighted one bet I see the most value in from each match on DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings users can get in on the action by betting on DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DK Sportsbook app.

Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz

I’m a firm believer that whoever moves on from this match will win the U.S. Open. That being said, I can’t pick a winner.

There’s a lot to like about both of these players entering what should be an extremely entertaining quarter-final. Alcaraz has looked fantastic throughout the tournament, facing the tougher competition to reach this point.

However, Sinner is the only player to have defeated Alcaraz twice this year, which should instill a lot of confidence in him and his fans ahead of this clash.

Regardless of the result, this match is going to go at least four sets, and five seems like a realistic possibility as well. Assuming that happens, these two should hit the over on 39.5 total games.

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DK Sportsbook app.

Iga Swiatek vs. Jessica Pegula

Anytime you can take Iga Swiatek to win outright at under -200, you do it.

On paper, Pegula has been the better player so far in New York City. It certainly doesn’t hurt that she’s the only American left playing in front of her home crowd.

That being said, Iga is still the best player in the world by far when she’s in form. The 21-year-old has made it this far on her B-game (at best), which says a lot about just how dominant she is.

Swiatek also had a 2-1 career head-to-head record against Pegula, boasting a phenomenal 32-5 record on hardcourt surfaces in 2022.

While Pegula will make this a tight match, I expect Swiatek to take care of business tonight.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.