U.S. Open Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for the Men’s and Women’s Semifinals

We’re down to the final four on both the men’s and women’s side of the U.S. Open. I appeared on The Sweat for DraftKings this morning to break down two bets I see the most value in on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bets from The Sweat

Tonight, I’m focusing on what should be an incredible match between Ons Jabeur and Caroline Garcia. Despite being the higher seed, Jabeur is actually the underdog in this match, and it’s easy to see why. Ons has been challenged a few times throughout this tournament, while Garcia hasn’t dropped a set yet and is fresh off a huge win over Coco Gauff.

All of that said, I actually like Jabeur in this matchup, for one major reason. At first glance, Ons holds a 2-0 career advantage over Garcia, but that head-to-head record extends to 6-0 if you include junior matches. I like the value on Jabeur at plus-money straight up, and if you want a little insurance you can give her 3.5 games.

Looking ahead to Friday’s matches, I’ll focus on the less exciting semi-final of the two, which is Casper Ruud vs. Karen Khachanov. Make no mistake about it, while the big names are on the other side of the bracket, whoever wins this match will have a decent chance of winning the title.

Both players are coming off huge wins, Khachanov over Nick Kyrgios and Ruud over Matteo Berretini in a dominant showing. Ruud has the career head to head advantage in this matchup, and I’m expecting him to win on Friday and cover a 2.5-game spread.

Khachanov has been taken to five sets in back-to-back matches, so you know he’s exhausted at this stage of the tournament. Ruud is good enough to take that tiny advantage and run with is, so I expect the No. 5 seed to move on in convincing fashion.

Bonus Bet: Winner

The winner of Sinner vs. Alcaraz is going to win the U.S. Open. — Jeff Pratt (@ByJeffPratt) September 7, 2022

Fresh off one of the best tennis matches I have ever seen, I feel more confident in Carlos Alcaraz than ever. Jannik Sinner is the only player to have defeated Alcaraz twice this year, so this match was always going to be a huge test for 19-year-old phenom.

Not only did Alcaraz rise to the occasion, he delivered one of the best performances in recent memory. Some people may be concerned about the fact that Alcaraz’s last two matches have gone deep into the early morning, but youth is definitely on his side.

As much as we would all love to see Frances Tiafoe continue his magical run and become the first American to win a Grand Slam since Andy Roddick, it doesn’t seem realistic.

If you want to bet on Alcaraz to win the U.S. Open, now is the time.

