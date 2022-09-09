College Football Week 2 Best Bets: NCAA CFB Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

I got slammed in Week 1, finishing just 2-7 on plays overall. It was a disappointing result after having the entire summer to dig into the first card. Ultimately just a couple of bad calls with a few really tough beats mixed in (three games decided on goal line stands).

That said, it’s a new week, so we’ll look for some new angles. Let’s learn from those mistakes, and use them to find a balance of using what we saw in Week 1, while also not overreacting to certain results to build our Week 2 CFB card on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sometimes I will add plays throughout the day, or play a game live, which you can fine on Twitter — @julianedlow.

1-unit

One of the larger surprises that nobody seems to be talking about from Week 1 was the Orange absolutely dominating Louisville. The Cardinals grew from -3 to -5.5, but were steamrolled 31-7. Once Syracuse gets a lead, it has a terrific running game led by Sean Taylor — who put up a 21-98-1 line on the ground and 6-85-1 through the air.

This is the perfect spot for ‘Cuse to front-run against UConn. The Huskies showed some heart to open up in Week 0, but their QB tore an ACL and the game went the other way late (they did get a meaningless win over low level competition in Week 1). Look for this one to be wire-to-wire Orange with the perfect style of play to keep running the ball and growing the lead.

1-unit

This one has moved down since open and I’m a bit surprised. Stanford can surprise someone from time to time at home (I lost a parlay on an awful beat when they upset Oregon last year), but the talent gap in this game should be massive. Stanford’s Week 1 win doesn’t really tell us anything, and you could make the argument USC’s doesn’t either. The Trojans had three defensive scores, and while that might’ve been somewhat of a fluke, it shows just how tenacious they can be. The majority of the cap here is simply the difference in talent, which is square, but I think ultimately leads to USC winning the game by two scores or more.

1.5-units

This one opened -2.5 and moved as high as -4, but news that the Cougars will be without a couple of their top receivers moved the line back to the opener. I’m still firing on this deep BYU squad. They looked spectacular in their opener, dropping 50 at USF in a blowout win from the jump. The offense got contributions from all over the field, and with 17 starters returning from 2021, I think this is just next man up.

I really like Baylor a lot, but think BYU’s experienced defense could be the difference in the game. Ultimately, I do think this is a high scoring affair, so I’ll be tempted to fire on the game over or BYU team total over by the time this late night game kicks.

1.5-units

Richardson was spectacular in a Week 1 upset of Utah at The Swamp, finishing with an 11-106-3 line on the ground. The Gators use designed run plays for their insanely athletic QB, but it’s really the scrambling that should get us there in this one.

In a gadget role last season, Richardson did put up 25 rushing yards against Kentucky. But that was with Emory Jones as the starting QB, who ran 13 times for 63 yards. I expect to see this number rise, and these props on Richardson could eventually be in the 60s and 70s this season. I lean to Kentucky getting 6/6.5 in the game, but competition should only mean more opportunities for Richardson.

Place your College Football bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.