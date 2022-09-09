NFL Picks & Predictions: Football Player Prop Bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 1

Football is back! Time to dig into some player props on DraftKings Sportsbook. Here are my favorites for the first Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season.

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Rhamondre Stevenson in New England. But, there was similar hype about him last season, too. That’s not to say he can’t live up to the expectations in 2022, but it’s amazing how quickly everyone moves past Harris after the season he had. Of the 15 games he played in last year, he logged a touchdown in 11 of them.

One of those touchdown-less games was Mac Jones’ first NFL regular season game. Two others were early season contests in which he only logged six and four rushes. Other than that, he had one game in which he failed to reach the end zone. Flat out, Harris is proven in the red zone, and the Patriots have to look to utilize that talent.

Mitch Trubisky is going to need help from Harris as the new Pittsburgh QB makes his first start since 2020. The Bengals have one of the game’s better secondaries, and Diontae Johnson’s status is in question, so Harris will be asked to help in a few ways. It’s unclear whether or not that’s going to be on the ground more or in the air, but the Steelers will need one of their few playmakers to do just that on Sunday. Also worth noting: The Bengals gave up the fifth-most receptions and sixth-most receiving yards to running backs last season.

Carr’s touchdowns prop is appealing on its own at 1.5 with Davante Adams entering the mix. This is a way to comfortably improve the -145 payout on the straight-up prop.

Carr went over this yardage number in 12 of last season’s 17 games. He didn’t toss two-plus scores as often, only doing so eight times in 2021. However, the addition of Adams should provide Carr with far more opportunities to do so. That may not directly result in an Adams score, but it doesn’t matter to us if he’s the one catching the touchdowns or Darren Waller or Hunter Renfrow.

And while the Chargers are expected to have one of the best secondaries in the NFL this season, keep in mind the yardage portion of this parlay is a significant dip from Carr’s straight-up number (268.5) for Sunday.

