NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 10

Seven-game betting card in the NBA on Tuesday, and a few spots I'm targeting on DraftKings Sportsbook — including a promo play. Let's dig into the betting angles.

The Raptors were on a downward spiral, but got back on track with a home victory over the Blazers. This team now has its health, and has been significantly better when playing at home — 13-9 1H ATS. Enter a Hornets team that’s now without two key wings in Kelly Oubre Jr. and Gordon Hayward, and they should have a tough time keeping up. Charlotte has been getting handled by the opposition lately, outside of a strange blowout victory in Milwaukee.

The Warriors have been a completely different team at home versus on the road, and should be whole again on Tuesday night. Sitting at 14-7 1H ATS at home, the Dubs should have their starting backcourt for this game in Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. On the flip side, the Suns could be down as many as seven rotation players in this game. We know both Chris Paul and Devin Booker are out, and DeAndre Ayton is tagged as questionable as I write this play up. This one has the potential to get ugly early.

We’ll take a trip down narrative street here, as Mitchell returns to Utah for the first time since the trade. Sure, I think he’ll be motivated for this game, but Mitchell has also stayed under this mark in six of his last seven games (of course, the one over was going for 71 points). That said, this is simply a terrific matchup for Mitchell. The Jazz rank dead last in the NBA defending opposing guards, so expect Mitchell to feast in this spot. When the Jazz visited Cleveland recently, Mitchell only put up 23 points, but played just 23 minutes in a blowout. We’ve got a close spread on this game, and Mitchell should see a much larger role. Expect an efficient 30-plus from Mitchell in this spot.

There’s also a promo running here — Mitchell to score 25+ with 3+ made three pointers (+100). Getting even money on over 24.5, while directly correlated to hitting over 2.5 triples. I’d play this as well as the point prop if you have the ability.

