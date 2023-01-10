How to bet the Donovan Mitchell Super Boost Tuesday on DraftKings Sportsbook

Spida is back in Utah tonight for the first time since he left for Cleveland and to celebrate DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Super Boost promo for tonight’s game.

Mitchell scoring 25+ points and 3+ made threes has been boosted from -160 to +100! The terms are as follows:

Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on Donovan Mitchell to score 25+ points and 3+ Three Pointers Made (1/10) (under ‘DK Specials’)

Boosted Odds: +100

You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price

One qualifying bet per user

Boost expires on 1/10 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify

Excludes live bets, parlays, SGP, SGPx, cash-out bets, and voided bets

Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)

DraftKings Sportsbook Game Preview

Returning home from a three-game road trip, the Utah Jazz will host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Vivint Arena on Tuesday night. This is their second and final meeting this season, with the first going the way of the Cavaliers 122-99 on December 19 behind Donovan Mitchell’s 23-point performance in just 23 minutes on the court against his former club. More recently, the Jazz fell 123-118 to Memphis at FedExForum, marking a seventh loss from their last eight games. Meanwhile, Cleveland defeated Phoenix 112-98 at Footprint Center on Sunday behind Darius Garland’s 22-point, seven-assist performance. The Cavaliers have won five of their last six games against Western Conference opponents. In Utah lineup news, Kelly Olynyk, Talen Horton-Tucker and Collin Sexton will all be sidelined.

CAVALIERS vs. JAZZ SAME GAME PARLAY



Can @C_Hira24 and @ByJeffPratt hit back-to-back @DKSportsbook SGPs?



Find full analysis for each leg here

Game Stats

Mitchell has scored more than 25 points in three of his past 10 games — 1/2/23 vs. CHI (71 points); 12/29/22 vs. IND (28 points) and 12/21/22 vs. MIL (36 points)

Mitchell has made more than three 3-pointers in three of his past 10 games — 1/2/23 vs. CHI (7 3PM); 12/29/22 vs. IND (5 3PM); and 12/19/22 vs. UTA (4 3PM)

Entering this season, these were Mitchell’s home splits in Utah as a member of the Jazz:

Donovan Mitchell Home Splits in Utah Season PPG 3P% Season PPG 3P% 2021-22 25.1 36 2020-21 26.6 40.6 2019-20 24.4 36.7 2018-19 24.5 36.4 2017-18 21.1 32.5

The Jazz are ninth in 3-point percentage against at 35.1%.

Tipoff is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET.

