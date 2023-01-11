College Basketball Picks: NCAA Best Bets for January 11 on DraftKings Sportsbook

Tough card in the NBA for Wednesday, so I’m turning to college hoops for my article, where I’m interested in plenty of spots. Two of the bigger games of the night I’m really interested to watch are Alabama at Arkansas and UConn at Marquette. I’m leaving those ones off my card for now, but do lean to the road teams in both. I haven’t been able to fire on either yet, but here are six games I think are worth playing. Let’s look to cash some college basketball bets on DraftKings Sportsbook!

All of these plays will be 1-unit wagers (unless noted), and all games tip at 7:00 pm ET.

Baylor is on a 1-5 ATS streak and West Virginia is on a 0-5 ATS skid. Both of these teams are 0-3 to start conference play in a stacked field. Let’s just say both sides are desperate for a win here.

That said, WVU has lost as a short dog in all three of its conference games, while Baylor has lost all three of its games as a favorite. The roles reverse here, though. The Bears are 0-2 SU/ATS in their two true road games this season, and now have to go on the road in what should be a hostile environment against a hungry team. The Mountaineers are 7-1 at home this season, and this should be a spot their offense can finally get going against a slipping Baylor defense — especially by getting to the free-throw line. Metrics are all nearly identical here, so I’ll back the home team in that situation.

Indiana is on a really rough stretch here, and runs into a Lions squad that might be a bit undervalued. The Hoosiers are just 1-3 on the road this season, with the win a narrow one over Xavier, and 0-3-1 ATS on the road. Indiana is also 0-2 outright when priced as a dog this season.

Penn State is 8-1 at home and 10-1 when priced as a favorite. While PSU has struggled a bit lately, it lost tough games as underdogs to Michigan and Purdue. Indiana represents a great chance for a bounce-back at home — the Hoosiers have lost five of eight, with the only real win over Nebraska. Indiana will also remain without two key pieces, with Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson both sidelined.

Memphis at UCF

The Tigers are just 1-3 on the road so far this season, and travel to play a Knights squad that’s been really good just about anywhere, including 8-2 at home. Memphis was playing some impressive basketball about a month ago, defeating Auburn, and losing to Alabama by just one possession in a game they covered. But they haven’t covered since then, and have been big favorites in most games — lost as a four-point favorite to Tulane.

UCF has continued to play really well, with its most impressive showing coming just by hanging tough with Houston. The Knights easily covered the +15.5, and actually led Houston late in the game. Darius Johnson is still injured for UCF, which is my only cause for concern here. However, Jayhlon Young filled in very nicely in Johnson’s absence last game, going for 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in 30 minutes.

Having depth you can trust, I’ll side with the short home favorite. Sharp money seems to agree as well, if you dive into the betting splits.

My Rhody Rams have been pretty dreadful this season. I’ll be the first to admit it — I’ve faded them a handful of times. Now we’re showing some value on this team at home, facing a very overrated Bonnies team.

St. Bonaventure has played one of the weakest schedules in the country, and yet are still 0-5 on the road. Again, URI is nothing special, sitting at just 4-4 at home with a couple of really bad losses. But you have to be pretty bad to be an underdog to the Rams, which the Bonnies are here.

This has historically been a tough spot for St. Bonaventure too, dropping five straight trips to the Ryan Center. This team lost all of its top end talent in the transfer portal, and sharper money is beginning to fade them. Rams get it done at home.

Pittsburgh at Duke

I’ve backed the Panthers a handful of times this season, and they’ve done well for us, particularly as a dog. Pitt is 6-2-1 ATS as an underdog this season, including 5-4 straight up. While I think asking for the outright win at Duke is too tall an order, this should remain a single-digit game.

The Panthers are a perfect 4-0 ATS in road games thus far, and Duke has been struggling of late. While most of the Blue Devil’s struggles have come on the road, a mere one-point victory over a team like Boston College shows how poorly this team is playing. Duke is super young, and really needs its veteran point guard Jeremy Roach on the floor, but Roach is expected to remain out for this game. Pittsburgh is coming off a tough loss to Clemson, and should be focused in to keep this game within reach.

Creighton at Xavier

I like a lot of games on this board, which is scary. But after combing through them, I think Xavier is my favorite spot — which says something, because I do really love this Creighton team. The problem with the Blue Jays is that they simply cannot win on the road — 0-3 SU/1-2 ATS, with a strange cover at Texas.

Xavier has been terrific at home, going 8-1 with a very early and narrow loss to Indiana. The Blue Jays ripped off some home wins after their season started going down hill, but all against far lesser competition. The Musketeers have been stepping up to the challenge lately, with spreads of one possession or fewer in each of their last three games, and winning them all — two as dogs. That includes a home win over UConn, showing just how strong the home court advantage can be in this situation. With the bodies to matchup, I think X pulls away here.

Place your college basketball bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.