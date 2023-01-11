How a Bettor Turned $1 Into Over $31,000 with a Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook

Tuesday night was a full night of action across the country on the college hardwood. One bettor took advantage of the full slate on DraftKings Sportsbook and was able to turn a bet of just a dollar into a massive payout of $31,887.14 with a massive 16-leg Parlay Bet.

Here are all the correct picks. Scroll down further for a full analysis of how the events of the game played out to result in this bettor bringing home the bag this week.

Wyoming @ Utah State Over 140

Fresno State @ San Jose State Over 122

Auburn -2.5

Vanderbilt @ Tennessee Over 132.5

Texas Tech @ Iowa State Over 128.5

UNI -4

Northern Illinois -1

VCU -3

Florida -1.5

Temple -3.5

Drake @ UIC: Over 136

Akron -3.5

Ohio -2.5

South Carolina @ Kentucky Over 132.5

Michigan State -1.5

Illinois -3.5

Parlays can be spread out across multiple games, multiple sports, multiple days and multiple players, but this one focused on just the college basketball action from Tuesday night. The bettor zeroed in on a perfect combination of five overs and 11 picks against the spread.

The parlay included six picks from games that tipped off at 7:00 p.m. ET. The over in the South Carolina-Kentucky hit with just 1:26 left in regulation, but the teams shot free throws in a close game down the stretch to push the total to a comfortable over of 139. VCU and Florida each were in close road games at halftime but pulled away in the second half to cover comfortably while winning by double-digits over Loyola Chicago and LSU, respectively.

The unranked Michigan State Spartans were narrow favorites on the road in Wisconsin against the No. 18-ranked Badgers. It was a tight game for most of the contest, but the Spartans made each of their final eight shots, coming back from five points down to get the win and cover. It was Michigan State’s seventh win in a row overall and their second straight in the Big 10.

Second road win in the B1G



HIGHLIGHTS pic.twitter.com/nlLeUt0OOH — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 11, 2023

There was more drama in the early window for this parlay, though, since it not only needed a Spartan rally, it also needed two Ohio teams to win and cover in their tight games. Ohio was favored by 2.5 points at home against Ball State, and they trailed by as many as 14 points for much of the first half. They surged out to a comfortable lead in the second half but things got tight toward the end. A 3-pointer from Jalen Windham closed the lead to just two with 33 seconds left but free throws from Jaylin Hunter and DeVon Baker combined with misses and turnovers from the Cardinals resulted in a five-point win for the Bobcats.

In the other MAC contest, Akron was also in a close game during their visit to Bowling Green. Akron was favored by 3.5 on the road but the game was close throughout after the Zips erased an early eight-point deficit. In a tie game with just over two minutes left to play, Xavier Castaneda hit the 3-pointer in the highlight below. The teams exchanged free throws and the Zips led by two (not enough to cover) when Bowling Green’s last shot was off the mark. However, Nate Johnson drew a foul with 0.0 remaining on the clock and was given two free throws. The little-used guard had made just five of his eight free throws on the season, but he knocked them both down to cover the spread by half of a point, miraculously keeping this parlay alive as the Zips won, 74-70.

Five more legs of the massive parlay started at 8:00 p.m. ET, including two overs — Texas Tech at Iowa State and Drake at UIC. Both the overs hit by less than 10 points, but neither came down to a last-minute shot. The Northern Illinois Huskies were only favored by one point at home against the Central Michigan Chippewas but easily cruised to a 19-point sweat-free win. The Northern Iowa Panthers also used a late surge to get past the Murray State Racers by eight points, after being favored by four coming into the game.

The closest call of the 8:00 p.m. starts, though, was definitely the Temple Owls -3.5 against the Tulsa Gold Hurricane. Temple had a big record advantage, coming in 9-8 against 4-10 Tulsa, who dropped the first three games in conference play. However, Tulsa came very close to getting a backdoor cover as time wound down.

The Owls blew a 20-point lead by surrendering a 22-0 run to Tulsa and didn’t manage a field goal in the last five minutes. They were still up 10 with just 47 seconds remaining. Tulsa hit a three-pointer, though, and Bryant Selebangue had a three-point play to finish out his 19-point and 12-rebound double-double. After another three-point play from Anthony Pritchard, the Golden Hurricane closed to within three and were covering with nine seconds left. If that score went final, this parlay would have been over, but Nick Jourdain hit one of two free throws to get the lead back to four. When Sam Griffin's three was off the mark, the Owls won by four and covered to keep the parlay alive into the next window.

At 9:00 p.m. ET, there were three more legs of the parlay in play. The over won fairly easily by 13 points in the Vanderbilt-Tennessee matchup, while No. 21 Auburn rallied from a halftime deficit to beat Ole Miss by nine and cover. Illinois had an even more convincing win on the road at Nebraska, crushing the Huskers by 26 points.

After hitting the first 14 picks, there were just two legs left on the parlay with two matchups left from the Mountain West. At 10:00 p.m. ET, Fresno State visited San Jose State with an over/under of 122. With just over four minutes left, that game comfortably pushed past its total on its way to a total of 138 points in the Spartans’ 10-point win.

The final leg of the parlay featured Wyoming visiting Utah State in Logan, Utah. The over in this matchup was 140, and although the Aggies had a comfortable lead, the over/under came down to the wire. With under two minutes left, Wyoming’s Jeremiah Oden hit a three-point shot that put the total over and finished off this incredible parlay.

While the highlight below isn’t of the 3-pointer that sealed the win, it is of another impressive play from Oden in the same contest, and the parlay needed all the points since the total ended up just 146.

NO YOU DID NOT



Jeremiah Oden x @wyo_mbb pic.twitter.com/QO6Bpym7Fc — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 11, 2023

While Oden throwing it down is impressive, this bettor’s 16-leg parlay bet is even more astounding. The picks broke right all night long, and as a result, the $1 bet paid out $31,887.14 at +3188614 odds. You can build your own multi-leg Parlay by combining your bets for even better odds on DraftKings Sportsbook!

