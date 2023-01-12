NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 12

Six games in the NBA on Thursday, and a few spots to consider, pending injury news. But even before the injury reports come out, I have backed one side in a big game in the Eastern Conference. Let’s look at some potential NBA plays on DraftKings Sportsbook.

This is the play I locked in overnight for Thursday, posting the play to Twitter with some analysis.

You can click on this link above for the majority of the analysis, but there are two key pieces of analysis that I’ll rehash here. The Celtics being undervalued because it’s the second night of a back-to-back for them, and the Nets have been off since Sunday. That hasn’t mattered for Boston, though, going 6-0 on the second night of back-to-backs, including 5-1 ATS.

The other crucial (and obvious) news is that Kevin Durant it out. While Brooklyn won its only game without KD this season, they did give up 133 points to the Pacers. Durant has been crucial to the Nets defensively this season. And if we go back to last season, Brooklyn went just 8-19 without Durant, including losses to the Celtics by 35 and 23.

It’s a huge game in the division, and the Celts will still be up for going against Kyrie Irving.

We cashed this play on Tuesday, and I’m considering running it back. This is one of those situations where the Hornets traveled to Toronto to play two games, and we get the same matchup with pretty much the same injury report. Here’s what I wrote on Tuesday:

“The Raptors were on a downward spiral, but got back on track with a home victory over the Blazers. This team now has its health, and has been significantly better when playing at home — 13-9 1H ATS. Enter a Hornets team that’s now without two key wings in Kelly Oubre Jr. and Gordon Hayward, and they should have a tough time keeping up. Charlotte has been getting handled by the opposition lately, outside of a strange blowout victory in Milwaukee.”

The Raptors won each half by exactly six points, so it wasn’t as convincing as I’d hoped. If I do play this one again it’d be a smaller wager. However, the Raptors dominated the second and fourth quarters specifically, so this could be a good game to wait and see before getting in and placing in-game wagers.

This play specifically depends on the injury report for both teams.

The Bucks got a win in Atlanta on Wednesday night, and now play a road back-to-back. Milwaukee has actually been good in this spot this season, and the Heat have not been a great home team. Miami always has a messy injury report, but the first step we need here is Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo to play.

The Bucks should be without Khris Middleton, Grayson Allen and Joe Ingles. But what we’re really waiting to see is if there’s news on Giannis Antetokounmpo and/or Jrue Holiday. This number has already been moving towards Miami, but if both of those guys get ruled out, we’d want to quickly pounce on Miami.

Damian Lillard is questionable for this game with an ankle sprain. Simply put, if he’s ruled out I want to quickly back the Cavs.

Cleveland is pretty healthy here, and expects to get Jarrett Allen back from an illness. No Lillard for Portland would move this one a few points, so if we can beat the line in that situation, I have interest.

