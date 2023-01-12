How to bet the NBA Superstar Super Boost Thursday on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Superstar Super Boost promo for Thursday’s NBA slate.

Get Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic all to score 25+ points boosted from -190 to +100! The terms are as follows:

Thunder vs. 76ers on 01/12 at 7:00 PM EST, Celtics vs Nets on 1/12 at 7:30 PM EST, and Mavericks vs. Lakers on 01/10 at 10:00 PM EST

Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, & Luka Doncic to score 25+ points each (under ‘DK Specials’)

Boosted Odds: +100

You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price

One qualifying bet per user

Boost expires on 1/12 at 7:00 PM ET

Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify

Excludes live bets, parlays, SGP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets

Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)

Key Stats

Embiid has scored more than 25 points in eight of his past 10 games — 1/10/23 vs. DET (36 points); 1/2/23 vs. NOP (42 points); 12/30/22 vs. NOP (37 points); 12/27/22 vs. WAS (48 points); 12/25/22 vs. NYK (35 points); 12/23/22 vs. LAC (44 points); 12/19/22 vs. TOR (28 points); and 12/16/22 vs. GSW (34 points)

Tatum has scored more than 25 points in nine of his past 10 games — 1/11/23 vs. NOP (31 points); 1/9/23 vs. CHI (32 points); 1/7/23 vs. SAS (34 points); 1/5/23 vs. DAL (29 points); 1/3/23 vs. OKC (27 points); 12/29/22 vs. LAC (29 points); 12/27/22 vs. HOU (38 points); 12/25/22 vs. MIL (41 points); and 12/23/22 vs. MIN (30 points)

Doncic has scored more than 25 points in eight of his past 10 games — 1/10/23 vs. LAC (43 points); 1/7/23 vs. NOP (34 points); 1/2/23 vs. HOU (39 points); 12/31/22 vs. SAS (51 points); 12/29/22 vs. HOU (35 points); 12/27/22 vs. NYK (60 points); 12/25/22 vs. LAL (32 points); and 12/23/22 vs. HOU (50 points)

