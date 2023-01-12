How to bet the NBA Superstar Super Boost Thursday on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Superstar Super Boost promo for Thursday’s NBA slate.
Get Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic all to score 25+ points boosted from -190 to +100! The terms are as follows:
- Thunder vs. 76ers on 01/12 at 7:00 PM EST, Celtics vs Nets on 1/12 at 7:30 PM EST, and Mavericks vs. Lakers on 01/10 at 10:00 PM EST
- Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, & Luka Doncic to score 25+ points each (under ‘DK Specials’)
- Boosted Odds: +100
- You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price
- One qualifying bet per user
- Boost expires on 1/12 at 7:00 PM ET
- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
- Excludes live bets, parlays, SGP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets
- Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)
Key Stats
- Embiid has scored more than 25 points in eight of his past 10 games — 1/10/23 vs. DET (36 points); 1/2/23 vs. NOP (42 points); 12/30/22 vs. NOP (37 points); 12/27/22 vs. WAS (48 points); 12/25/22 vs. NYK (35 points); 12/23/22 vs. LAC (44 points); 12/19/22 vs. TOR (28 points); and 12/16/22 vs. GSW (34 points)
- Tatum has scored more than 25 points in nine of his past 10 games — 1/11/23 vs. NOP (31 points); 1/9/23 vs. CHI (32 points); 1/7/23 vs. SAS (34 points); 1/5/23 vs. DAL (29 points); 1/3/23 vs. OKC (27 points); 12/29/22 vs. LAC (29 points); 12/27/22 vs. HOU (38 points); 12/25/22 vs. MIL (41 points); and 12/23/22 vs. MIN (30 points)
- Doncic has scored more than 25 points in eight of his past 10 games — 1/10/23 vs. LAC (43 points); 1/7/23 vs. NOP (34 points); 1/2/23 vs. HOU (39 points); 12/31/22 vs. SAS (51 points); 12/29/22 vs. HOU (35 points); 12/27/22 vs. NYK (60 points); 12/25/22 vs. LAL (32 points); and 12/23/22 vs. HOU (50 points)
