UFC Fight Night Main Event: Best Bets for UFC Vegas 67 on DraftKings Sportsbook

If you wanted more Sean Strickland, you’ve got him. Strickland will now headline his second UFC event in a row, stealing the top billing of UFC Vegas 67 from rising Middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov. We have a fun 12-bout slate ahead of us. Let’s break down some of my best bets for this Fight Night on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Main Event Pick: Nassourdine Imavov Moneyline -125

Strickland opened as a favorite when this fight was first announced, despite being on a two-fight losing skid and taking a short-notice fight against a rising star in the middleweight division. And, despite both men being middleweight contenders, this fight will actually be at Light Heavyweight. Strickland would not have been able to make weight, and on a short camp, this creates cardio concerns ahead of his five-round fight.

On the other hand, Imavov will likely not need to cut weight at all ahead of this main event. Imavov is also entering the prime of his career and profiles as the stronger striker and wrestler despite Strickland having historical statistical advantages in these categories. In a fight that should go longer than 3.5 rounds, I’m betting Imavov ML as a slight favorite at -125.

Finishes Parlay: +262

The most exciting part about combat sports is the finish. We have some unique matchups on this slate that I believe will end early. Here is our Fast Finishes Parlay for UFC Vegas 67:

Fights to NOT go the distance:

Abdul Alhassan vs Claudio Ribeiro (-900)

Mateus Mendonca vs Javid Basharat (-135)

Mateusz Rebecki vs Nick Fiore (-400)

Punahele Soriano vs Roman Kopylov (-200)

Total Odds: +262

Underdogs to Watch:

Roman Kopylov

A very live dog with knockout power and an iron chin, Kopylov gets a matchup with Punahele Soriano, whose most notable wins have come against the unimpressive Dalcha Lungiambula and Dusko Todorovic. Earlier this year, he was also dealt a loss by Nick Maximov, who is no longer in UFC.

Bets to consider on Kopylov:

Roman Kopylov ML: +135

Roman Kopylov to win by any KO/Sub/DQ: +275

Carlos Hernandez

Recognizing that it’s a tall task for Hernandez to pull out the win against -330 favorite Allan Nascimento, I believe this line should be much closer than it is. Hernandez is the much more well-rounded fighter in this matchup against a grappling specialist, and he is certainly in play for a finish if he can keep this fight off the mat.

Bet to consider on Hernandez:

Allan Nascimento by Submission +225

Roman Kopylov to win by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 3 +1600

