NFL Picks & Predictions: Football Player Prop Bets to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wild Card Weekend

Here are my DraftKings Sportsbook picks for the first round of the NFL playoffs.

SATURDAY

The weather isn’t looking great in this one. That could lead to more opportunities for George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, but Aiyuk jumps out as the one who could get less action because of the poor conditions and Deebo Samuel being back in the mix.

In the 13 games these two have shared the field, Aiyuk has gone under this number five times. But if you look at the last time Samuel came back from injury, he was slow to start in the first game and saw an increase in production the second. It was the opposite case for Aiyuk.

And while the over on Aiyuk’s receiving prop is 11-6, he wasn’t able to get over this mark vs. Seattle in either regular season meeting.

The over is only 9-8 on Etienne’s receiving yards prop this season, so DraftKings Sportsbook has had a good read on the Jacksonville running back’s role in the passing game. Still, this is a comfortable number for this setting.

The Chargers can be tough on opposing wide receivers. While that might lead some to back the over on Etienne’s rushing yards prop, opposing running backs have been able to put in work as pass catchers, too. At least one opposing running back has gone over this number in nine of the Chargers’ 17 regular season games. Etienne was one of the ones to do so, and that was when the backfield wasn’t solely his earlier in the season.

Speaking of that performance, that was one of the 11 times Etienne went over this number in the regular season. He also went over this total in each of Jacksonville’s last four games and five of their seven home games.

SUNDAY

With all these games being the only ones scheduled at their respective times, each is essentially a prime-time game. In case you’ve been living under a rock, that’s not exactly Cousins’ ideal spot.

Furthermore — and similar to Etienne — DraftKings Sportsbook has had a good read on Cousins this season. The under went 7-9 on his passing yards prop throughout the regular season. On top of that, he’s gone under this number 10 times in Minnesota’s 17 games. While he only went under the number in four of Minnesota’s nine home games, one of the games in which he went over was a 277-yard performance.

Cousins did blow past this number when he faced the Giants a short while ago, logging 299 yards. But, only two other quarterbacks were able to get over this number vs. New York.

