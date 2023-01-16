NBA Picks for January 16: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

The NBA’s MLK Day schedule gets rolling at 1 p.m. ET, but we’re going to keep our focus on the two later games while assessing plays available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

This game’s 228-point total might come as a bit of a surprise at first glance. The Grizzlies have been cooking, helping the over go 5-0-1 in their last six games. They’ve scored over 130 in their last two games while averaging 127.2 points per game over their last six.

However, Memphis faced an opponent that ranks in the bottom 10 in terms of defensive rating in each of those games (Charlotte, San Antonio twice, Orlando, Indiana and Utah). The Suns are in a rut, but they’re still 12th in defensive rating.

Furthermore, Phoenix hasn’t been lighting it up offensively. While the over has hit in two of their last three, the under hit in the Suns’ five games before that run. They’re also still hobbled, which only further hurts their offensive prospects in a game that they’ll face the No. 1 team in terms of defensive rating.

This one has been a bit all over the place after opening at 234.5 points. With the under getting slightly more bets, there’s a chance this could dip again. Not something we absolutely need, but it’s worth tracking throughout the day.

Regardless, this number is plenty appealing, and the sharps know that to be the case, too. While only 48% of the bets have gone to the over, this play has received 78% of the handle.

These two teams are both on the second leg of a back-to-back. That doesn’t usually translate to more offense from Houston, but it does for the Lakers, who should dictate the tempo of this holiday, prime-time, home contest. Especially since they’re facing the team ranked 28th in defensive rating after the Lakers had to duke it out with Dallas then Philadelphia.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.