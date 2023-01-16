NFL Wild Card MNF Picks: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are my DraftKings Sportsbook picks for Cowboys-Buccaneers.

Find me on Twitter @Nick_Friar for updates.

The under has been the more common occurrence for Pollard’s receiving prop this season, hitting 10 times in 16 games. What’s more, he’s only gone over this total five times.

Exclude last game, in which he was only targeted once and only had to attempt seven rushes, and the over is 3-3 in his last six games played. And one of those unders was a 20-yard showing.

Also, opposing running backs have been able to pepper this over of late vs. the Buccaneers. At least one running back has logged 22-plus receiving yards in six of Tampa’s last eight games.

This is an interesting number. Excluding Week 18, Brady hasn’t gone under this number since Week 10. On the season, the over on his pass completions is 12-4, and he exceeded 29 completions in 11 games throughout the regular season.

But not one quarterback has gone over this number vs. the Cowboys this season. Matthew Stafford had 28 in Week 5 and Trevor Lawrence went 27-for-42 in Week 15, but that’s as close as it’s gotten.

Part of that’s had to do with opponents’ ability to run the ball vs. Dallas. The Cowboys rank 22nd in rushing yards allowed per game. When these two teams met in the season-opener, Tampa took full advantage of that issue.

The lone hangup with this number is Dallas’ secondary not being at full strength. That’s posed some problems for them in this one — it could ultimately be their undoing. However, consider Brady’s passing attempts prop is 42.5. If he gets over that number, he’ll have to complete 67.44% of his attempts to get over his completions prop. That’s something he only did seven times this season.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.