NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 17

After a jam-packed Holiday slate on Monday, we have a short four-game card on Tuesday. I have two betting angles to break down that could be worth a play later in the day. Let’s look at some potential NBA plays on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

If we get the injury news we’re looking for, specifically from Milwaukee, it could line up a strong play here, but the Toronto injury report will be telling as well.

Both of these teams are on the second game of a back-to-back, playing on Monday afternoon. That said, this should be a much more taxing spot for the Raptors. The Bucks won by double digits at home on Monday, and remain home without any travel. The Raptors went to overtime in New York against the Knicks, pulling away by two, and then traveling up to Milwaukee.

Fred VanVleet has been dinged up and did play on Monday, so he’s a name to watch about his potential availability on Tuesday. But on the second night in a row on the road, Toronto could always surprise us and sit anyone.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antentokounmpo seemed poised to return on Monday against the Pacers, but somewhat surprisingly sat out again. The thought process there was likely that he’d sit one game here anyway, so give him an extra day of rest and play on Tuesday. We also need to make sure other key piece that played on Monday, most notably Jrue Holiday, do suit up here against the Raptors.

If Giannis and Holiday do both play, the number here is too short, regardless of who plays for Toronto. Any lineup news on that side would be gravy. Milwaukee is now 15-7 ATS at home, and the Raptors have really struggled away from home. The Bucks are also 4-0-1 ATS after playing the day before, covering by 5.3 points per. Be ready to pounce quick.

I’ve backed the Clippers a handful of times this season, and they’ve constantly disappointed. I am out on this team. The “depth” I thought they had doesn’t seem to be there, and the chemistry between the key players isn’t there, with too many different combinations of players playing on different nights. Maybe they can get it together by April, but until I see improvement, I am out on the Clips.

The Sixers are nothing special on the road, but I think the narrative of the Clippers still being “good” combined with Philly’s struggles away from home is giving us a great number here. The Clippers are just 2-7 straight up over their last nine overall. If Philly is at full strength, the wrong team is favored.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.