College Basketball Picks: NCAA Best Bets for January 17 on DraftKings Sportsbook

Shorter NBA slate on Tuesday, but a fantastic Super Tuesday card in college hoops.

This is a massive rivalry game here between two really good teams, but the spot sets up perfectly for the home team, which probably shouldn’t be a dog here.

Kansas is typical Kansas — 16-1 with some really impressive victories, including a perfect 3-0 in true road games. However, the Jayhawks still have been favored in all of those wins, losing their only game priced as an underdog (on a neutral to Tennessee).

Outside of a blowout win at West Virginia, Kansas has barely been scrapping by in conference play. They opened Big 12 play by overcoming a 15-point halftime deficit to Oklahoma State, coming back to win by just two points as a double digit home favorite. After that, the Jayhawks went on the road and used a late burst to get the best of Texas Tech by just three points. Kansas has been home for the last two games, and erased another unthinkable deficit to beat Oklahoma but not cover, and then beat Iowa State by just two in another game they easily could have lost.

Enter a hungry Kansas State squad that’s lost seven in a row to the Jayhawks, last winning this game at home in February of 2019. The Wildcats are 15-2 with both losses on the road, sitting a perfect 8-0 at home. K-State is also 13-0 as a favorite so far this season. The Wildcats just went on the road and lost badly to TCU on Saturday. Perfect bounce-back spot against a rival.

Kansas has been playing with fire recently. If the Jayhawks continue to play the way they have been in this environment, a loss is on the way.

I posted this play to Twitter on Monday night, and would play it to K-State pick’em.

Iowa State is one of the hottest teams in the country. They were a great bet getting eight points at Kansas on Saturday, and had a shot in the air to win that game outright. Prior to the short KU loss, the Cyclones had won their first four conference games convincingly. One possession road wins at Oklahoma and TCU were both impressive, but on their home floor, the Cyclones have been dominant — beating Baylor by 15 and Texas Tech by 34.

Much like Kansas, Texas has been winning games, but could be due for some regression in a difficult road atmosphere. The Longhorns are 4-1 in conference play, but just 1-4 ATS. The loss came at home as an 8.5-point favorite over K-State, with other narrow home wins sparked by a massive comeback to beat TCU, and a lackluster win over Texas Tech. Texas did gets it’s only cover in conference on the road, but Oklahoma State is arguably one of the worst in the conference, and was missing a key starter.

Look for reality to set in here for Texas, and Iowa State to continue its terrific play at home. I put this one out on Monday night on the ML as well, but would lay up to 2.5 here.

More from this wild Big 12 card tonight, and this one is a little fishy. Baylor started off really poor in the conference, but redeemed itself now with a couple wins in a row. However, defeating West Virginia and Oklahoma State isn’t a bad thing, but the Bears still don’t have a statement win in the Big 12.

Baylor is 1-2 SU/ATS on the road, with the win coming at WVU. It’s also 2-0 as an underdog this season, which is a bit uncomfortable. This team has a high ceiling, but it’s also had a really difficult time on defense.

This is a must-win spot for Texas Tech, which is now 0-5 in Big 12 play. They have a terrific home court and plenty of bodies to compete. The Red Raiders being favored in this game is extremely telling.

