NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for the Divisional Round

The NFL Playoffs got off to a great start on Super Wild Card weekend with six games which each brought their own share of drama. While many games were closer than expected, only two teams went on the road and got a win as the Cowboys and Giants advanced as lower seeds.

This weekend’s Divisional Round starts on Saturday night when the Jaguars try to knock off their second straight AFC West team, as they visit the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs. The top seed from the other side of the bracket is also in action on Saturday when the Eagles welcome in the Giants. On Sunday, the early game is a rematch of the Monday Night Football game that had to be postponed as the Bills host the Bengals. In the nightcap, the weekend wraps up with the 49ers hosting the Cowboys for the last spot in the NFC Championship game.

As you break down all the matchups and get your betting cards ready on DraftKings Sportsbook, take a look at these trends against the spread and totals to help you make the right picks. The lines provided are as of Wednesday morning, and odds and lines are subject to change leading up to kickoff.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

Jaguars ATS: 9-8-1

Jaguars O/U: 9-9

Jaguars average total game points: 45.3

Jaguars as underdog: 8-5 SU/8-5 ATS

The Jaguars rallied for a shocking SU/ATS home win last week against the Chargers and as a reward, they get to travel to Kansas City to face the top-seeded Chiefs. They lost 27-17 in Kansas City earlier this season, but have gone on a 7-1 SU/6-2 ATS run since then. Jacksonville is 4-0-1 ATS in its last five games against a team with a winning record, 6-1-1 in its last eight games against the AFC and 3-1-1 ATS in its last five road games. However, the Jags are only 1-5-1 in their last seven games against the Chiefs and 4-16 SU in their last 20 games on the road. The over is 4-0 in their last four games against a team with a winning record, 6-2-2 in their last 10 Saturday games and 8-3 in their last 11 road games.

Chiefs ATS: 5-11-1

Chiefs O/U: 8-9

Chiefs average total game points: 50.9

Chiefs as favorite: 13-2 SU/5-9-1 ATS

Kansas City comes off its bye week after winning SU/ATS in their regular-season finale against the Raiders. The Chiefs went 10-1 SU in their last 11 games during their playoff push but only 4-7 ATS during that span. They are 15-2 SU in their last 17 home games and 6-2 ATS in their last eight playoff home games. However, they are only 9-23-1 ATS in their last 33 games against the AFC, 0-4 ATS in their last four games against a team with a winning record and 1-7-1 ATS in their last nine home games. The under is 4-1 in the last five games between these teams and also 4-1 in their last five meetings in Kansas City. The under is also 5-1 in the Chiefs’ last six home games and 5-1 in their last six games played on a Saturday.

Giants ATS: 14-4

Giants O/U: 7-9-2

Giants average total game points: 43.4

Giants as underdog: 6-5-1 SU/10-2 ATS

The Giants got a SU/ATS win against the Vikings on the road last week and have now gone 3-5-1 SU/6-2-1 ATS in their last eight games. They faced the Eagles twice during that stretch going 0-2 SU/1-1 ATS and 1-1 O/U. They are only 2-11 SU/8-5 ATS in their last 13 meetings with the Eagles and have dropped nine straight in Philadelphia. The Giants are 5-0 ATS in their last five Saturday games, 5-0 in their last five road games and 10-1 ATS in their last 11 road playoff games. The over is 5-1 in New York’s last six Saturday games and 5-1-1 in its last seven games following an ATS win, but the under is 113-4-1 in its last 18 games following a SU win, 9-4 in its last 13 playoff games and 33-15-3 in Giants last 51 games overall.

Eagles ATS: 8-9

Eagles O/U: 10-7

Eagles average total game points: 48.3

Eagles as favorite: 13-2 SU/8-7 ATS

The Eagles won SU over the Giants in their regular season finale to secure the No. 1 seed, but the Giants got the ATS win even though they rested many of their starters. Due to an injury to Jalen Hurts, the Eagles went just 1-2 SU/0-3 ATS in their final three games after a scorching 13-1 SU/8-6 ATS start to the year. The Eagles are 5-0 ATS in their last five Divisional Round playoff games and 5-2 ATS in their last seven playoff games overall. However, they are 0-5 ATS in their last five games in January, 0-4 in their last four games against the NFC and 1-5 ATS in their last six Saturday games. The under is 9-1-1 in Philadelphia’s last 11 home playoff games, 4-0 in its last four playoff games overall and 6-1 in its last seven Divisional playoff games. The over is 11-3 in the Eagles' last 14 home games, though, and 5-1 in their last six games against a team with a winning record.

Bengals ATS: 12-4-1

Bengals O/U: 7-9-1

Bengals average total game points: 45.9

Bengals as underdog: 10-3 SU/9-4 ATS

The Bengals needed a fumble return touchdown to knock off the Ravens last week getting the SU win but failing to cover. They are still 9-0 SU/7-2 ATS in their last nine games, though, and 35-17-1 ATS in their last 53 games overall. The Bengals are 4-1-1 in their last six playoff games, 12-3-1 in their last 16 games against a team with a winning record and 36-17 ATS in their last 53 road games. The under is 4-0 in their last four road playoff games, 8-1 in their last nine playoff games overall and 12-3-1 in their last 16 games against the AFC.

Bills ATS: 8-8-1

Bills O/U: 7-10

Bills average total game points: 47.3

Bills as favorite: 13-3 SU/8-7-1 ATS

Like the Bengals, the Bills won SU but lost ATS in their Wild Card Weekend matchup, but they are 10-4-2 ATS in their last 16 games following an ATS loss. They are just 2-5 ATS in their last seven playoff games and also 2-5 ATS in their last seven home playoff games. Buffalo has also only managed to go 1-5 ATS in their last six meetings against a team with a winning record despite going 8-0 SU in its last eight games overall and 5-0 SU in its last five home games. The under is 9-1 in the Bills’ last 10 games against the AFC North, but the over is 4-0 in its last four games overall, 4-0 in its last four playoff games, 5-1 in its last six home games and 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Cowboys ATS: 10-7-1

Cowboys O/U: 8-9-1

Cowboys average total game points: 47.4

Cowboys as underdog: 9-3 SU/7-5 ATS

The Cowboys lost SU/ATS to the Commanders to finish the season but bounced back with an impressive SU/ATS win over the Buccaneers last Monday. They are 9-3 SU/7-5 ATS in their last 12 games, 19-7 ATS in their last 26 against the NFC and 12-5-1 ATS in their last 18 road games. However, Dallas is only 1-4 ATS in its last five playoff games and 1-4 ATS in its last five trips to the Divisional Round. The over is 5-1 in the Cowboys’ last six games following an ATS win, but the under is 4-1 in their last five road games and 19-6-1 in their last 26 road games against a team with a winning home record.

49ers ATS: 12-6

49ers O/U: 10-8

49ers average total game points: 44.0

49ers as favorite: 12-3 SU/10-5 ATS

The 49ers won SU/ATS last week against the Seahawks and have gone an impressive 11-0 SU/9-2 ATS in their final 11 most recent games. They are 5-0 ATS in their last five Divisional Round games and 4-0 ATS in their last four playoff games overall. During their dominant ATS run, they have gone 12-2 ATS in their last 14 home games, 20-7 ATS in their last 27 games against the NFC and 22-8 ATS in their last 30 games overall. The over is 4-0 in San Francisco’s last four games overall, 5-0 in its last five home games and 8-3 in the last 11 meetings between these two teams.

