NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 18

We have a larger Wednesday slate in the NBA, and I’m focused in on a couple of first half spots, along with some other betting angles. Let’s look at some potential NBA plays on DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you read this article often, you know that Knicks 1H is something we go to often. The Knicks have been the best first half team in the NBA, cashing at the highest rate — 33-12 1H ATS. We can comfortably back them in almost any scenario, cashing home and away, but if we limit it to games at Madison Square Garden, New York is still 18-5 1H ATS.

The Knicks have a +6.3-point margin at halftime of home games this season, so I’m fine asking them to win the half by more than a full possession against Washington. The Wizards are a couple games below .500 against the 1H spread on the road, trailing by an average of three points at the break.

The Grizzlies have been a very strong bet at home this season, and are 14-7-1 1H ATS. They lead the NBA in first half point margin in home games, with an average lead of 7.5 points. Memphis has also been dominant of late, leading by an average of 11 points per over their last three games overall.

The Cavs have been a terrific home team this season, enter this one a pedestrian 9-11-1 1H ATS on the road (1-3-1 1H ATS in their last five away). But this is a tough spot for Cleveland for multiple reasons. We can start with the obvious — Donovan Mitchell got injured on Monday and will be sidelined for this game. That’s factored into the number here, but the Cavs have had to lean much more heavily on Mitchell in some of these road games.

This is also a tough scheduling spot for Cleveland. The Cavs just went on a tough five-game west coast road trip, returned home for a Monday afternoon game, and now are back on the road. I like Memphis to take advantage early at home.

Second Quarter Betting Angles

I don’t think I’ll play anything ahead of the game here (unless LeBron James is ruled out, then you’ll want to back the Kings), but I will point out an interesting clash of trends.

The Lakers are the best second quarter team in the NBA, sitting at a wild 32-12 2Q ATS, including 15-6 2Q ATS at home. Meanwhile, the Kings are the worst second quarter team on the road in the league — 6-13 2Q ATS.

We can back the Lakers +1 in the second quarter pre-flop, but I don’t love placing a bet that also requires the first quarter game script to go our way (hopefully Lakers trailing). But this is just something to keep an eye on during the game if the Kings do get out to a lead, consider backing the Lakers on the first half line between quarters.

